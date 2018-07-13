Sports Briefs Northwest Arkansas

HALL OF FAME

Blew among inductees to Hall of Fame

Farmington athletic director and former girls basketball coach Brad Blew will be among a group of honorees to be inducted into the Arkansas High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame tonight in Hot Springs.

Blew is one of six coaches, along with Doug Scheel of Booneville, being honored by the AHSCA. Lynden Polk of Rogers will also be inducted into the Arkansas Officials Association Hall of Fame tonight.

Also tonight, Leon Sparks of Fort Smith will be presented the Jerry Hall Award by the AOA. Sparks was an official for 55 years starting in 1960.

Blew is a 1981 graduate of Fayetteville and has spent his entire 32-year career at Farmington. He was the girls' basketball coach for 23 seasons, compiling a record of 468-164 and the 2004 state championship. He left coaching in 2009 to become the full-time athletic director, a position he took over in 2007 while still coaching.

Scheel played football at Arkansas before going into coaching. He coached at West Fork, Booneville and Berryville among other stops, and led Booneville to the state title in 1986

Polk is a Rogers High graduate and began his career as a sports official in 1989.

YOUTH FOOTBALL

Springdale signups under way for fall season

Registration for Springdale Parks and Recreation Fall Youth Football is ongoing.

The deadline to register for the 4th through 6th grade youth football league is July 15. Cost per individual player is $100. To register, visit springdalear.gov/747/Sports or call (479) 750-8185.

Springdale Parks and Recreation 4th through 6th grade Youth Football has paired up with Boys and Girls Clubs from Fayetteville, Bentonville and Siloam Springs to form the Football for Kids NWA League.

BOXING

Local gym to host Gym Wars event

Straightright Boxing in Springdale will host a Gym Wars battle on Saturday starting at 6 p.m.

The event will include a number of sessions and tickets are $10 each.

The gym is located at 5364 Bleaux Ave. in Springdale.

Sports on 07/13/2018