UCA puts 11 on All-Southland teams

The University of Central Arkansas had 11 players named to the preseason Southland Conference teams announced Thursday. The Bears were led by three first-team and three second-team selections on defense. Junior running back Carlos Blackman, junior defensive end Chris Terrell, senior defensive tackle Eric Jackson and junior defensive back Juan Jackson were chosen as first-team selections Second-team picks included sophomore tight end/halfback Josh Nix, sophomore offensive lineman Adrian Harris, junior offensive lineman Hunter Watts, senior defensive end Cardell Best, sophomore defensive end Nathan Grant, senior linebacker Raphael Garner and senior kick returner Cedric Battle. Nicholls State led all Southland schools with 14 selections.