TIME OUT: Arkansas QB target Jacolby Criswell
This article was published today at 9:00 a.m.
It's Time Out with 2020 Arkansas quarterback target Jacolby Criswell, who has offers from Arkansas, Georgia, North Carolina State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and others.
Name: Jacolby Criswell
Nickname: J, Colby
State/school: Morrilton, Arkansas
Height: 6’ 1.5"
Weight: 206
Position: QB
40 time: It was all spread out; in the 4.6 - 4.67 range
Vertical: 31 inches
I plan to major in: Business Management
The recruiting process is: Crazy
My favorite play called in the huddle: Storm (Empty) Roof
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Baseball
I'm happiest when I: I make a kid's day
My mom is always on me to do: Clean my room
Favorite video game: Fortnite, but I’m not good
Favorite NFL player: Tom Brady and Cam Newton
Favorite music: Country
Must watch TV show: Big Brother
How would you spend a million dollars? I would make sure all my loved ones are good first, then save some for me
What super power would choose if given the option? Invisibility
My biggest pet peeve is: When someone sets on my bed when they haven’t taken a shower
My perfect meal is: Baked chicken, green beans, and potatoes
I will never ever eat: Chocolate
Dream Date: Demi Lovato
Hobbies: Four-wheeler riding, hanging with friends
The one thing I could not live without is: My phone
Role model: My brothers
Three words to describe me: Chill, funny, smart
People would be surprised that I: Was able to throw the ball 50 yards as a 6th grader
Three people I would invite to dinner: Tom Brady, Cam Newton, and Aaron Rodgers
