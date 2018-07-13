Subscribe Register Login
Friday, July 13, 2018, 12:20 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

The Recruiting Guy

TIME OUT: Arkansas QB target Jacolby Criswell

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 9:00 a.m.

morrilton-quarterback-jacolby-criswell

Morrilton quarterback Jacolby Criswell

It's Time Out with 2020 Arkansas quarterback target Jacolby Criswell, who has offers from Arkansas, Georgia, North Carolina State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and others.

Name: Jacolby Criswell

Nickname: J, Colby

State/school: Morrilton, Arkansas

Height: 6’ 1.5"

Weight: 206

Position: QB

40 time: It was all spread out; in the 4.6 - 4.67 range

Vertical: 31 inches

I plan to major in: Business Management

The recruiting process is: Crazy

My favorite play called in the huddle: Storm (Empty) Roof

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Baseball

I'm happiest when I: I make a kid's day

My mom is always on me to do: Clean my room

Favorite video game: Fortnite, but I’m not good

Favorite NFL player: Tom Brady and Cam Newton

Favorite music: Country

Must watch TV show: Big Brother

How would you spend a million dollars? I would make sure all my loved ones are good first, then save some for me

What super power would choose if given the option? Invisibility

My biggest pet peeve is: When someone sets on my bed when they haven’t taken a shower

My perfect meal is: Baked chicken, green beans, and potatoes

I will never ever eat: Chocolate

Dream Date: Demi Lovato

Hobbies: Four-wheeler riding, hanging with friends

The one thing I could not live without is: My phone

Role model: My brothers

Three words to describe me: Chill, funny, smart

People would be surprised that I: Was able to throw the ball 50 yards as a 6th grader

Three people I would invite to dinner: Tom Brady, Cam Newton, and Aaron Rodgers

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: TIME OUT: Arkansas QB target Jacolby Criswell

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online