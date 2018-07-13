GOLF

Perry, Small share lead

Kenny Perry and Mike Small shot 7-under 65s to share a onestroke lead in the first round of the Constellation Senior Players Championship at Highland Park, Ill., on Thursday. Bart Bryant, Glen Day (Little Rock) and 2015 U.S. Senior Open champion Jeff Maggert were one stroke back in the fourth of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions schedule. Defending champion Scott McCarron was in a pack at 5 under, while Bernhard Langer and Vijay Singh were another shot back at Exmoor Country Club. David Toms, coming off a win at the U.S. Senior Open, shot 2 over. Perry, 57, made eight birdies and one bogey to put himself in contention for his fifth senior major. Small is the longtime golf coach at Illinois and has never won on the Champions Tour. Clark Dennis (Arkansas Razorback) is tied for 11th at 4 under after a 68. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) shot even-par 72.

Suwannapura out front

Thidapa Suwannapura shot a 6-under-par 65 to take the firstround lead at the Marathon Classic at Sylvania, Ohio, on Thursday. Suwannapura, who has three top-10 finishes in 117 career LPGA Tour events, birdied five of the final six holes, including the par-5 18th at Highland Meadows. The Thai player had her last top-10 finish in 2014 at the Kingsmill Invitational. Her best performance this season was a tie for 18th three weeks ago at the Northwest Arkansas Championship in Rogers. Seven players, including defending champion I.K. Kim and former No. 1 Yani Tseng, were a stroke behind at 66. Sei Young Kim, who shot an LPGA Tour record 31-under 257 to win last week’s event in Wisconsin, was four shots back. Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) was tied for 17th after a 3-under 68. Emily Tubert (Razorbacks) was tied for 31st after a 20under 69. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) shot a 5-over 76.

Champ takes lead

Cameron Champ had a 10-under 61 and the lead Thursday in the first round of the Web.com Tour’s Utah Championship at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington, Utah. Luke Guthrie, Martin Trainer and Steven Ihm were tied for second at two strokes back. Derek Ernst was fifth at 7 under. Sebastian Cappelen (Arkansas Razorbacks) was at 3 under after a 68. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) was 1 under after a 70. Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) was 1 over after a 72. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) withdrew.

MOTOR SPORTS

Rhodes wins in Kentucky

Ben Rhodes raced to his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory in front of his home state fans at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Ky., on Thursday night. Rhodes, a native of Louisville, opted not to change his tires on the final pit and the gamble paid off as he took the lead out of pit road and then steadily pulled away from Stewart Friesen over the final 10 laps. Friesen finished just under a second behind Rhodes. Matt Crafton, Brandon Jones and John Hunter Nemechek rounded out the Top 5. Rhodes surged ahead of pole-sitter Noah Gragson to win Stage 1. Gragson retook the lead and won Stage 2. He led 62 of the first 73 laps but after his Stage 2 victory he came out of pit road in 13th place and finished eighth. Series points leader Johnny Sauter finished 15th. He has a 42-point lead over Gragson.

FOOTBALL

SWAC championship continues

The Southwestern Athletic Conference has decided to continue holding its football championship game and bring it back to Birmingham, Ala. The league announced Thursday that the football championship will return to Legion Field on Dec. 1. The men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be held at Bill Harris Arena next March. Both are oneyear deals with the city of Birmingham. The SWAC had announced last year that it would end the championship game for football after the 2017 game. It decided to keep playing it because of renewed support from member schools. The football championship was held at Legion Field from 1999- 2012 before moving to NRG Stadium in Houston. The basketball tournaments were held in Birmingham before moving to Houston.

BASEBALL

Devers on 10-day DL

The Boston Red Sox placed third baseman Rafael Devers on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with left shoulder inflammation. The move was retroactive to Wednesday night. Infielder Tzu-Wei Lin was recalled from Class AAA Pawtucket to replace him on the roster. Devers was batting .241 with 14 home runs and 48 RBI this season, his first full year in the majors. Lin is batting .162 in 16 games over two call-ups to the majors this season. He was batting .308 with five home runs at Pawtucket.

Morrison has bad hip

The Minnesota Twins placed designated hitter/first baseman Logan Morrison on the 10-day disabled list with a left hip injury. The move was made before Minnesota’s game on Thursday against Tampa Bay, making room for utility infielder Ehire Adrianza’s reinstatement from the 10-day disabled list. Morrison is batting just .193 in his first season with the Twins, with 11 home runs and 31 RBI in 264 at-bats. He said before the game he’s planning to return when he’s eligible on July 22. Adrianza, who was out with a strained left hamstring, is hitting .261 with 4 home runs and 19 RBI in 188 at-bats.

CYCLING

Broken spokes work to Martin’s advantage

MUR DE BRETAGNE, France — Sometimes in cycling the bike can be the rider’s biggest enemy.

Tour de France contenders Tom Dumoulin and Romain Bardet both lost significant time in the overall standings after spokes on their wheels snapped near the uphill end of Stage 6 on Thursday.

Both title hopefuls were left behind by the rest of the top riders as they increased the pace hunting for the victory that finally went to Daniel Martin of Ireland.

Dumoulin said his bike broke when he knocked into Bardet near the foot of the second of two 1 1/4-mile ascents up the Mur de Bretagne to the finish line.

Dumoulin and his Sunweb team compounded the mechanical mishap by getting a 20-second penalty when Dumoulin stayed too close to the team car while trying to catch the pack, thereby benefiting from its draft that pulled him along.

Dumoulin and Bardet entered the three-week race among the chosen few riders considered strong enough to challenge fourtime champion Chris Froome.

Dumoulin, the time trial world champion and 2017 Giro d’Italia winner, started the stage 44 seconds ahead of Froome, but finished just behind him. Froome trails race leader Greg Van Avermaet by 1:02. Dumoulin is one more second behind.

Bardet was already trailing Froome, and after losing 28 seconds is now 1:45 off the leader’s pace after he broke his back wheel and had to change bikes with Tony Gallopin.

Martin took the win for UAE Emirates after he broke away on the final half-mile, winning the 112-mile leg that started in the western port city of Brest in over four hours.

Pierre Latour crossed the line second followed by Alejandro Valverde in third.

Van Avermaet, a BMC support rider for Porte, kept the yellow jersey for a third consecutive day.

Froome’s teammate Geraint Thomas moved into second place overall at three seconds behind Van Avermaet after an intermediate bonus sprint.

This was the first summit finish of this Tour. After the relatively flat first nine days, the race will head south and into the Alps and then the Pyrenees Mountains.

Today’s flat 143½ -mile leg from Fougeres to Chartes is the longest stage of this Tour.