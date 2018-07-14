State sports brief
By Democrat-Gazette Press Services
BASEBALL
Former Hog signs with Orioles
University of Arkansas, Fayetteville first baseman Jared Gates signed a free agent contract with the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, making him the 10th Razorback to sign a professionally since the Major League Baseball Draft in June. Gates is the first non-drafted Razorback to sign a contract this summer and second to join the Orioles organization. Right-hander Blaine Knight was picked in the third round by Baltimore and signed a deal last week.
Gates, who platooned at first base for much of the season, hit .241 in 46 games with 6 home runs and 23 RBI. In the postseason, he hit .308 with 3 home runs and 6 RBI.
Gates came to Arkansas in 2017 after spending two seasons at Iowa Western Community College where he was a second-team All-American and helped lead the Reivers to the Final Four at the NJCAA World Series.
