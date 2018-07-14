Travelers come up big to break 2-2 deadlock

The Arkansas Travelers scored five runs in the sixth and seventh innings to break a 2-2 tie in defeating the Springfield Cardinals 7-2 before an announced crowd of 5,327 Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Eric Filia opened the sixth inning with a single off Cardinals reliever Elniery Garcia (0-1), moved to second on Dario Pizzano's walk and scored on a ground out by Chris Mariscal. After a ground out by Yonathan Mendoza, Logan Taylor singled to score Mariscal to make it 4-2.

In the seventh, Springfield reliever Junior Fernandez walked Ryan Scott and threw a wild pitch which allowed Scott to move to second. After Braden Bishop struck out, Chuck Taylor walked and Filia doubled to right to score Scott to give the Travelers a 5-2 lead. After Pizzano was intentionally walked to load the bases, Mariscal walked to score Taylor. Mendoza's RBI ground out scored Filia to set the final margin.

Chase De Jong (5-4) allowed 2 runs -- 1 earned -- on 7 hits in 7 innings to get the victory.

Garcia took the loss, allowing 2 runs -- 1 earned -- on 2 hits and 1 walk in the sixth inning.

Filia led the Travelers by going 2 for 4 with 2 runs scored. Mariscal went 1 for 3, but had 3 RBI.

Ramon Urias led the Cardinals by going 4 for 4 with 1 RBI and scoring 1 run.

