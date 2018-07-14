TEXAS LEAGUE
Travelers come up big to break 2-2 deadlock
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Today’s game
ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS
WHEN 6:10 p.m.
WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock
RADIO KARN-AM 920 in central Arkansas
WEBSITE travs.com
PROMOTIONS Draw String Bag Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans.
PITCHERS Travs: RHP Max Povse (4-3, 3.56); Cardinals: RHP Connor Jones (5-3, 4.06)
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY Springfield, 6:10 p.m.
SUNDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
MONDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
TUESDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
WEDNESDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
THURSDAY Springfield, 7;10 p.m.
FRIDAY Springfield, 7:10 p.m.
The Arkansas Travelers scored five runs in the sixth and seventh innings to break a 2-2 tie in defeating the Springfield Cardinals 7-2 before an announced crowd of 5,327 Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.
Eric Filia opened the sixth inning with a single off Cardinals reliever Elniery Garcia (0-1), moved to second on Dario Pizzano's walk and scored on a ground out by Chris Mariscal. After a ground out by Yonathan Mendoza, Logan Taylor singled to score Mariscal to make it 4-2.
In the seventh, Springfield reliever Junior Fernandez walked Ryan Scott and threw a wild pitch which allowed Scott to move to second. After Braden Bishop struck out, Chuck Taylor walked and Filia doubled to right to score Scott to give the Travelers a 5-2 lead. After Pizzano was intentionally walked to load the bases, Mariscal walked to score Taylor. Mendoza's RBI ground out scored Filia to set the final margin.
Chase De Jong (5-4) allowed 2 runs -- 1 earned -- on 7 hits in 7 innings to get the victory.
Garcia took the loss, allowing 2 runs -- 1 earned -- on 2 hits and 1 walk in the sixth inning.
Filia led the Travelers by going 2 for 4 with 2 runs scored. Mariscal went 1 for 3, but had 3 RBI.
Ramon Urias led the Cardinals by going 4 for 4 with 1 RBI and scoring 1 run.
