University: Papa John's off stadium

The University of Louisville is removing Papa John's from its football stadium's name after a report that the pizza chain's founder used a racial slur.

The company's logo has been on Papa John's Cardinal Stadium since it was built 20 years ago.

John Schnatter, who also resigned from the university's board of trustees, apologized this week for using a racial slur during a company conference call in May.

University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi said the "community has been fractured" by Schnatter's comments. The school also is removing Schnatter's name from its Center for Free Enterprise at the business school.

"These comments were hurtful and unacceptable, and they do not reflect the values of our university," Bendapudi wrote in an open letter to the university community. She said the new name would be Cardinal Stadium.

Schnatter said Friday that he is "distraught" over the comment he made.

"Anything I say or do that hurts the people I care about ... is upsetting, it's not right," Schnatter said in an interview with WHAS-AM, a Louisville radio station. The interview was recorded before the name change announcement.

Bendaoudi said at a news conference Friday that "there's too much hurt around" the Papa John's name right now. She spoke with Schnatter and said he supported the removal of the names.

Bendapudi said the name changes were effective immediately but gave no timetable on the removal of the signs from the stadium.

Pulled pork

England fans have warned the psychic pig Mystic Marcus that he risks becoming bacon after he wrongly predicted the Three Lions would beat Croatia in the World Cup semifinals.

During a live television broadcast, the soothsaying swine scoffed a pile of apples marked with a St George's flag -- signifying that England would win.

Marcus, an 8-year-old black micro pig, appeared on the broadcast live from his home in Derbyshire where he wasted no time scurrying toward the England apples over the Croatian apples.

While fans were elated with his prediction, winning hopes were dashed as the Three Lions suffered a 2-1 loss.

Following the crushing defeat to Croatia, fans turned on the pig and took to Twitter to warn the swine his "days are numbered" and he may soon become "mystic sausages."

Flaky biscuits

In an effort to attract millennials to its games, a minor league baseball team in Alabama ended up insulting some of them.

The Montgomery Biscuits, the Class AA affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, announced an upcoming "Millennial Night."

A Twitter post said if millennials "want free things without doing much work," they should go to Riverwalk Stadium on July 21. The post said that on that day, the stadium will feature a "participation ribbon giveaway just for showing up" along with "napping and selfie stations."

Some on social media said the post was insulting. Others said it's perfect for drawing the "most social media active demographic."

The team said anyone who was offended could feel free to visit Riverwalk "IRL [in real life]."

