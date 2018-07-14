Woods arrested, charged with misdemeanor DUI

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas Razorbacks freshman wide receiver Mike Woods was arrested Friday night by Fayetteville police and charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence after the truck he was driving almost hit a police vehicle on College Ave., according to a preliminary arrest report.

“We are aware of the incident involving Mike Woods and are gathering information from the proper authorities,” University of Arkansas, Fayetteville Coach Chad Morris said in a statement on Saturday. “We will make a determination regarding his status once we have reviewed all of the information.”

Woods, 18, was stopped by police at 11:59 p.m. Friday. He also was charged with being a minor in possession of alcohol and improper lane usage. He had a strong odor of an intoxicant and bloodshot, watery eyes, the report stated.

Woods was arrested after a field sobriety test he took voluntarily.

After being transported to the Washington Country jail for processing, Woods was read his rights, said he understood them and agreed to provide a breath sample, which according to the report registered a blood alcohol content of 0.071.

Under Arkansas law, the legal blood alcohol content limit for someone under the age of 21 is 0.02. The limit for those 21 and older is 0.08.

Woods was released after posting a bond of $1,100 and has a scheduled appearance in Fayetteville District Court on Aug. 27.

Woods, from Magnolia, Texas, enrolled at Arkansas in January and went through winter conditioning workouts and spring practice. He caught two passes for 21 yards in the Red-White game.

Woods is the first Arkansas player arrested since Morris became the Razorbacks’ coach in December.