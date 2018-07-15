Cardinal takes charge

Coleman Warren's desire to be a leader has been energized by a multitude of sources.

Warren had always performed well in class and had been involved in a legion of activities, but a trip to Boys' State last summer gave him the added incentive to take on a bigger role for his future endeavors.

"It inspired me," said Warren, the valedictorian of Farmington High School's Class of 2018. "It was an awakening."

It also influenced Warren to change his college major from electrical engineering to a double major of industrial engineering and political science. He will attend the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

"I started to realize that my talents were best suited toward management," Warren said. "I know now that I'm more incline toward a leadership position."

Warren has been selected as the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Male Academic Athlete of the Year for 2018.

"He definitely has a heart," said Farmington assistant principal Clayton Williams, who nominated Warren for the honor. "He wants to use his gifts to help other people. He has always been there. Not only would he help teachers but he would tutor other students. ... He is an amazing kid."

Warren's leadership role expanded into various areas. He was the 2018 class president, the president of the National Honors Society and the Student Council. He was the captain of the Quiz Bowl team and of the Academic Competition in Education team which won the championship this year against Bentonville High School and Prairie Grove High School.

Warren was also valuable to the Cardinals on the tennis court. Warren and his doubles partner Peyton Maxwell won the 5A-West doubles title and finished third in the Class 5A state tournament.

"In the fifth grade I met Peyton in the school hall and said 'we should be doubles partners,' " Warren said. "It took us a long time and he had been a big singles competitor but when we finally got together on the court it couldn't have gone any better. "

Two years ago, Warren stood at 5-3. He has grown to be 6-0.

"Size doesn't matter as much in tennis," Warren said. "But if you put in the time and make an effort you can be effective. We lost to the eventual state champions in the semifinals, but coming into the tournament, I didn't think we'd get past the first round, but as it turned out, Peyton and I were both very competitive. ... It was a blast. It couldn't have gone any better."

Williams said he could not praise Warren enough for his volunteer work. In working with the Farmington United Methodist Church, Warren performed worship music for 11 years, prepared and served food for the homeless on a monthly basis, traveled with a team to Mexico to build a house for a family in need and operated audio/visual systems for services.

Warren said his favorite volunteer activity was working for the school's broadcast team, filming football, basketball, volleyball and fine arts events. Commentating on basketball games was his specialty.

"There were a lot of parents who couldn't travel and see their kids play every game," Warren said. "It was a good feeling to know I could help them enjoy the game."

Eventually, Warren wants to attend graduate school. His top choices include Princeton, Stanford and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

"I may go after a law degree," Warren said. "I may explore going into politics and running for office."

"I can see that," Williams said of Warren's aspirations. "Boys' State gave him a platform to become a leader. I think it can rocket you to a new level."

Sports on 07/15/2018