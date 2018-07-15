EMILY HOUSLEY SEARCY

Emily Housley has found a healthy way to remain involved in athletics.

Housley, who played soccer and basketball at Searcy High School, eventually wants to work as a dietitian, developing nourishing meal plans for athletes.

Housley earned her way into the University of Central Arkansas Honors Program in Conway and will major in nutrition.

“I’ve always been into a healthy lifestyle and what you should and should not put into your body,” Housley said. “It’s more than managing your weight. It’s how you feel and how your skin looks. It’s not just your image. It’s how you feel inside and out.”

Housley, 5-11, was two-year starter on the Lady Lions’ basketball team. As a center-midfielder for the soccer team, she scored 17 goals and earned a spot on the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s All-Arkansas Preps team. It was her first year to play in a more offensive-minded position. She had spent her previous seasons as a defender.

“A lot more scoring opportunities opened up for me,” Housley said. “I still dropped back and played a lot of defense, but as a midfielder you see more.”

Housley attracted some attentions from some small colleges to continue playing but she opted to continue her education at UCA.

“I had a few coaches from some Division II schools talk to me but I didn’t reach out to many other schools to see if there was some interest,” Housley said. “I chose not to pursue them. … Getting into UCA’s Honors Program was a big deal for me.”

Housley got a taste of coaching the last two years, volunteering for Upward basketball. She coached a fourth-grade team her first year and fifth- and sixth-graders her second year.

“That was so rewarding because I love kids,” Housley said. “I was able to be close to them and give them some guidance.”

EMILY HOUSLEY

HIGH SCHOOL Searcy

SPORTS Soccer, basketball

COLLEGE Central Arkansas

DATE OF BIRTH Aug. 6, 2000

NOTEWORTHY Daughter of Chip and Stephanie Housley. … scored a 31 on the ACT and earned a 4.17 grade point average … Plans to major in nutrition and minor in Spanish. … Member of the Spanish Honorary Society, the Beta Club and the National Honors Society. … Scored 17 goals her senior year and was a member of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s All-Arkansas Preps soccer team. … A two-year starter for the basketball team.