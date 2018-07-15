HOPE MENENDEZ MOUNTAIN HOME

Kidspiration proved to be an inspiration to Hope Menendez.

Menendez, who represented Mountain Home High School in three sports, plans to major in physical therapy at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. She got a taste of what to expect by working several hours a week as a student intern for Kidspiration, a therapy service and daycare for young children.

“I was able to work with young kids and babies and it was incredible to see the progress they made in only a few months,” Menendez said. “When they’re that young, they grow and learn so fast.”

While job shadowing pediatric physical therapists to gain a better understanding of the field, Menendez helped her young students develop motor skills and taught exercises and stretches. She was humbled by the experience.

“I got to work with kids who have special needs,” Menendez said. “It requires a lot of problem solving. It was something I was honored to be a part of.”

Menendez made an impact in the classroom and in all three sports she played for the Lady Bombers. She was a Summa Cum Laude graduate with a 4.16 grade point average. She was a leftside hitter for the volleyball team, competed in three field events for the track and field team and as a defender for the soccer team she was selected to play in Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game.

“It was busy at times,” Menendez said. “I would have track meets and soccer games in the same week, so it got to be hectic. But my coaches were very understanding with my schedule and I was able to do both.”

She competed in the triple jump, high jump and pole vault. She cleared 4-10 in the high jump during the 6A-East Conference meet, giving her a second-place finish.

“All three of those sports are so different,” Menendez said. “It’s hard to say which one was my favorite because they are hard to compare.”

Menendez said she was most proud of earning her way into the UCA Honors College.

“I’ve been working to be a part of the honors college for the last 2 1/2 years,” Menendez said. “I’m really looking forward to being a part of it.”

HOPE MENENDEZ

HIGH SCHOOL Mountain Home

SPORTS Volleyball, track and field, soccer

COLLEGE Central Arkansas

DATE OF BIRTH Oct. 6, 1999

NOTEWORTHY Daughter of Robert and Ann Spearman. … scored a 34 on the ACT and earned a 4.16 GPA. … Plans to major in physical therapy. … Senior class vice president. … student council vice president. … Placed second in the high jump at the 6A-East Conference track meet. … Played in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Soccer Game. … Hope’s grandfather was Joe Dugan, who played running back in the late 1940s at the University of Arkansas.