PAYTON SMITH ROGERS

Payton Smith’s scholastic golf career may have concluded but her influence in the sport is far from finished.

After ending her career in the 2017 Class 7A state tournament last September, Smith has been a coach at The First Tee of Northwest Arkansas.

“I’ve been teaching little kids how to golf and I love it,” Smith said.

Smith finished eighth in the individual standings at last season’s state golf tournament and helped the Rogers Lady Mounties to a 7A-West Conference title and a third-place showing in the two-day state meet. In the 2016 state championships, Smith was ninth individually.

“We were all proud of our conference finish,” Smith said. “But we fell apart on the second day.

“I loved being on the golf team. It’s an individual sport but you can also be an influence on your teammates. It takes a lot of skill but the mental part of the game is even more important. You’re going to have struggles on the golf course and when I’ve had those struggles i’ve learned to push myself.”

Smith also pushed herself in the classroom. She will attend the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, this fall where she plans on tackling a degree in industrial engineering.

“My dad is a computer engineer and he tried steering me in that direction,” Smith said. “But I really wasn’t cut out for it. The reason I preferred industrial engineering is because it involves more math and problem solving.

“I was able to do some job shadowing a couple of times and I really thought it was cool. I knew then what I wanted to do.”

PAYTON SMITH

HIGH SCHOOL Rogers

SPORT Golf

COLLEGE Arkansas

DATE OF BIRTH Sept. 11, 2000

NOTEWORTHY Daughter of Gaven Smith and Kim White. … scored a 31 on the ACT and held a 4.1 GPA. … Plans to major in industrial engineering … Two-time all-state and three-time 7A-West Conference player.