REBECCA BOUSHELLE FAYETTEVILLE

Even when she does not come out on top, Rebecca Boushelle can find a positive.

During the 1600-meter run at the Class 7A state track and field meet in Bryant, Bouchelle was in a neck-and-neck battle to the finish when she tripped at the wire.

“I was running so hard that I leaned too much and I went down,” Boushelle said. “I finished second by a tenth of a second, but it was my best time of the year.”

Boushelle was a standout on the track and for the cross country teams for Fayetteville High School. She is the school record holder in the 1600 meters and a two-time state champion in that event. She also won the 7A-West Conference cross country meet and finished first in the 3200-meter run her senior year.

She will continue her running exploits at the West Point Military Academy this fall.

“I’ve always wanted to be the best leader possible and I’ve always wanted to serve my country,” Boushelle said. “I think the Army will mold me into the best I can be.”

Not only did Bouchelle push herself on the track, she also pushed herself to the max in the classroom. In her senior year, Bouchelle took five Advanced Placement classes and finished the year with a 4.67 grade point average. She has taken 10 AP level classes during high school.

At West Point, Boushelle will major in mechincal engineering.

“I’m a math and science person,” Boushelle said. “I’ve always enjoyed it and I’ve wanted to do it ever since.”

Outside of school, Boushelle volunteers with Special Olympics, her church youth group and was an award-winning Irish dancer with a performance troupe. She completed the United State Military Academy Summer Leadership Experience in 2017 and also trained at Tier 2 Level for the Willard Walker Hospice home.

Daughter of Chris and Mary Boushelle. … scored a 32 on the ACT. … A member of the National Honor Society, Muy Alpha Theta, Seience National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society.