Monday, July 16, 2018, 1:18 p.m.

ASU quarterback named to watch list for player of year award

By Brooks Kubena

This article was published today at 9:52 a.m.

arkansas-state-quarterback-justice-hansen-rushed-for-422-yards-and-7-touchdowns-last-season-in-addition-to-passing-for-3967-yards-and-37-scores

PHOTO BY THOMAS METTHE

Arkansas State quarterback Justice Hansen rushed for 422 yards and 7 touchdowns last season in addition to passing for 3,967 yards and 37 scores.

Senior quarterback Justice Hansen became the second player in Arkansas State University history to be named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, an annual award given to the “nation’s Player of the Year” by the Maxwell Football Club.

Hansen joins former Red Wolves quarterback Fredi Knighten, who was named to the list in 2015.

Hansen was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2017, when he set single-season school and conference records for touchdown passes with 37.

The Edmond, Okla., native broke eight school records in 207, including completions (305) and passing yards (3,967).

