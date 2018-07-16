ASU quarterback named to watch list for player of year award

Senior quarterback Justice Hansen became the second player in Arkansas State University history to be named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, an annual award given to the “nation’s Player of the Year” by the Maxwell Football Club.

Hansen joins former Red Wolves quarterback Fredi Knighten, who was named to the list in 2015.

Hansen was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2017, when he set single-season school and conference records for touchdown passes with 37.

The Edmond, Okla., native broke eight school records in 207, including completions (305) and passing yards (3,967).