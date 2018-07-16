NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cardinals top Reds in Shildt’s debut as interim manager
By The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS — Mike Shildt wasn’t sure what to expect in his first day as interim manager of the St. Louis Cardinals.
He certainly didn’t foresee the treatment he received in a wild post-game celebration that occurred following the Cardinals’ 6-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.
“They got me in a laundry basket and they spin you around and then they go at you with a bunch of cold water to the point where I was hyperventilating,” Shildt said.
Veteran Dexter Fowler, who homered in the win, was happy to lead the joyful water attack.
“That guy knows his stuff, and you’re happy to put a smile on his face and get the (first) win for him,” Fowler said.
The frivolity came at a perfect time for the Cardinals, who broke a six-game home losing streak.
Rumors of discontent in the locker room, along with inconsistent play, spelled the end for manager Mike Matheny, who was fired after Saturday’s 8-2 loss after six-plus seasons. The Cardinals were 591-474 during Mathey’s tenure and made the playoffs in each of his first four years. But St. Louis failed to reach the postseason the last two years.
Matheny was a gold glove catcher for St. Louis from 2000-04.
MARLINS 10, PHILLIES 5 Former Arkansas Razorback Brian Anderson hit a three-run homer in Miami’s eight-run fifth, sending the Marlins to a victory over Philadelphia.
NATIONALS 6, METS 1 Daniel Murphy and Trea Turner each hit a two-run single in Washington’s five-run seventh inning, helping the Nationals beat the New York Mets.
BRAVES 5, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Julio Teheran pitched six-plus scoreless innings, and Atlanta used a four-run third inning to beat Patrick Corbin and Arizona.
PIRATES 7, BREWERS 6 Josh Bell hit a game-ending two-run double in the 10th inning to send Pittsburgh to a victory over Milwaukee, giving the Pirates a five-game sweep of the Brewers and their sixth straight win overall.
CUBS 7, PADRES 4 Jon Lester won for the eighth time in nine starts, Jason Heyward drove in two runs and the Chicago Cubs beat sloppy San Diego for a three-game series sweep.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
ORIOLES 6, RANGERS 5 All-Star shortstop Manny Machado homered before being removed on a wet day, Adam Jones hit a three-run double and Baltimore rallied past Texas.
RED SOX 5, BLUE JAYS 2 Xander Bogaerts homered in his first at-bat a day after hitting a walk-off grand slam and drove in two runs, leading Boston past Toronto to enter the break with its best record since 1949.
INDIANS 5, YANKEES 2 All-Star Michael Brantley homered leading off the eighth inning, and Cleveland headed into the break with a win over the New York Yankees to split the four-game series between teams that could see each other in October.
WHITE SOX 10, ROYALS 1 Daniel Palka and Yoan Moncada each homered and Lucas Giolito tossed two-hit ball into the seventh inning, lifting the Chicago White Sox over struggling Kansas City.
TIGERS 6, ASTROS 3 Justin Verlander racked up 12 strikeouts, but Detroit hammered four home runs off the former Tiger and snapped a six-game losing streak a win over Houston. TWINS 11, RAYS 7 Brian Dozier hit a grand slam in the 10th inning to give Minnesota a victory over Tampa Bay and cap a testy, back-and-forth finish that featured four lead changes from the bottom of the seventh on.
INTERLEAGUE
ROCKIES 4, MARINERS 3 All-Star Trevor Story led off the ninth inning with his 20th homer, and Colorado completed a series sweep of Seattle.
ATHLETICS 6, GIANTS 2 Stephen Piscotty homered for the fifth time in nine games, and Oakland beat San Francisco.
DODGERS 5, ANGELS 3 Yasmani Grandal homered, Enrique Hernandez hit a solo shot on his first pitch in the seventh inning for the go-ahead run, and Los Angeles rallied for a win over the Angels to gain a split in the Freeway Series.
