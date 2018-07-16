GOLF

Kim gets 1st victory

Michael Kim shot a final-round 66 on Sunday to win the John Deere Classic at Silvis, Ill., by a record-setting eight strokes and pick up his first victory on the PGA Tour. Kim, who turned 25 on Saturday, finished at 27-under 257 -- breaking Steve Stricker's tournament record from 2010 by one shot. He also qualified for next week's British Open at Carnoustie. Bronson Burgoon, Francesco Molinari, Joel Dahmen and Sam Ryder all finished at 19 under. Kim took all the drama out of the final round with birdies on his first three holes and secured the largest margin of victory during the tournament's stay at TPC Deere Run, which began in 2000. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) was tied for 34th at 11 under after a 69. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) was 8 under after a 72.

Suwannapura wins

Thidapa Suwannapura won her first LPGA Tour event on Sunday, closing with a 6-under 65 and birdieing the first playoff hole to defeat Brittany Lincicome at the Marathon Classic at Sylvania, Ohio. Suwannapura picked up three strokes over her final two holes, making eagle on the par-5 17th and closing with a birdie on the par-5 18th at Highland Meadows to finish at 14-under 270. In the playoff, Suwannapura converted a short birdie putt after Lincicome hit her second shot into a water hazard and scrambled for par. Lincicome shot 67. She had a chance to win in regulation, but her birdie putt from about 10 feet did a nearly 360-degree turn around the edge of the cup and stayed out. Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) finished tied for 38th at 5 under after a 66.

Singh takes playoff

Vijay Singh birdied the second playoff hole to beat Jeff Maggert and win the Constellation Senior Players Championship at Highland Park, Ill., on Sunday. Singh knocked in a putt from about 2 feet after a nearly perfect approach on the 18th hole at Exmoor Country Club. He gave an understated fist pump as the ball fell in, giving him his first major title on the PGA Tour Champions. Singh (67) and Maggert (68) finished at 20-under 268. Brandt Jobe (66) was two strokes behind, while Jerry Kelly (64) and defending champion Scott McCarron (71) finished at 17 under. Glen Day (Little Rock) was tied for 10th at 15 under after his third consecutive round of 69. Clark Dennis (Arkansas Razorbacks) was tied for 14th at 13 under after an even-par 72.

Champ prevails

Cameron Champ won the Web.com Tour's Utah Championship on Sunday by one stroke with a 24-under 260. Champ shot a 3-under 68 on Sunday. Steven Ihm (65) was second. Sam Burns was third at 22 under. Erik Barnes (66) and Jim Knous (72) were tied for fourth at 21 under. Sebastian Cappelen (Arkansas Razorbacks) was tied for 17th at 16 under after a 3-under 68 on Sunday.

Stone wins in Scotland

Brandon Stone sank to his knees and dropped his putter in despair after narrowly missing out on becoming the first player to shoot a round of 59 on the European Tour. It wasn't all bad for the South African golfer, though. Stone's 10-under 60 secured victory at the Scottish Open on Sunday, earning him a third professional title of his career -- the first outside his native country -- and the extra prize of a qualifying spot in next week's British Open.

Daly to miss Open

John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) is missing the British Open for only the fourth time since he first became eligible as a surprise major champion. Daly has notified the R&A that he is withdrawing because of a knee injury. Daly also cited his knee injury in asking for a cart at the U.S. Senior Open, a request that was denied. He played the following week at The Greenbrier on the PGA Tour and missed the cut. He was replaced by former PGA champion Keegan Bradley. Daly won the Open in 1995 at St. Andrews in a playoff over Costantino Rocca. He first became eligible in 1992, a year after he won the PGA Championship at Crooked Stick as the ninth alternate. Daly has not made the cut at the Open since 2010.

HOCKEY

Ray Emery dies

Former NHL goaltender Ray Emery has drowned in his hometown of Hamilton, Ontario. He was 35. Hamilton police said Emery was identified as the victim of the swimming accident Sunday morning. Staff sergeant Paul Evans said police received a call just after 6 a.m. that an adult swimmer did not surface and that the Niagara police assisted in the recovery effort. Emery's body was recovered Sunday afternoon. Nicknamed "Razor" for his aggressive style, Emery played parts of 11 seasons with the Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks from 2003-2015. He helped the Senators reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2007 and won it as a backup with the Blackhawks in 2013. Emery dealt with off-ice problems throughout his career, including an incident of road rage, assault of a trainer in Russia and behavior that led to him being sent home from Ottawa's training camp.

CYCLING

Cobbles get best of riders in Stage 9

ROUBAIX, France — Richie Porte sat on the pavement grasping his right shoulder and grimacing in pain. A fan helped Chris Froome get going after he tumbled onto grass lining the road. Romain Bardet recovered from three punctured tires.

And they were only the highest-profile riders to face mishaps in the action-packed, cobblestoned Stage 9 of the Tour de France on Sunday.

Every cyclist who reached the finish was covered in dust — many with their jerseys torn to shreds from crashes.

John Degenkolb won a three-man sprint to win the stage, while overall contender Porte crashed out of the race.

Yellow-jersey holder Greg Van Avermaet crossed second and increased his overall lead to 43 seconds ahead of Geraint Thomas, a teammate of Froome’s at Sky. Yves Lampaert of Quick-Step finished third.

Froome, the four-time champion, crossed in the main pack, 27 seconds behind, overcoming a crash with 28 miles to go that saw him go over the top of teammate Gianni Moscon.

Froome moved up to eighth overall, 1:42 behind Van Avermaet, who is not a threat in the mountains.

Porte, the BMC team leader, crashed out of the Tour six miles into the 97-mile leg — before any of the 15 cobblestone sections. He was later diagnosed with a fractured right clavicle.

Rigoberto Uran, last year’s runner-up, and Mikel Landa, one of three leaders of the Movistar team, each crashed and lost time. And there were many others.

Bardet, the French hope who finished on the podium the last two years, finished only seven seconds behind the main pack despite having to be paced back to the peloton three times.

Among the favorites in the overall standings apart from Froome: Alejandro Valverde is fifth (1:31 behind); Rafal Majka sixth (1:32); Jakob Fuglsang seventh (1:33); Adam Yates ninth (1:42); Landa 10th (1:42); Vincenzo Nibali 12th (1:48); Tom Dumoulin 15th (2:03); and Bardet 17th (2:32).

After the first rest day today, the Tour resumes in the Alps on Tuesday with a 98.5-mile leg from Annecy to Le Grand-Bornand featuring four serious climbs.

