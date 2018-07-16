O’Reilly leads Springfield to 7-1 win over Northwest Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mike O’Reilly hurled seven scoreless innings, leading the Springfield Cardinals over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in a 7-1 win on Sunday.

O’Reilly (3-4) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked two while allowing three hits.

Springfield batted around in the first inning, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring five runs, including a three-run double by Blake Drake.

The Cardinals later tacked on a run in both the fourth and eighth innings. In the fourth, Ramon Urias hit a solo home run, while Luke Dykstra hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Dallas Beeler (0-2) allowed five runs and got two outs in the Texas League game.

TULSA 12, ARKANSAS 1

TULSA, Okla. — Jacob Scavuzzo hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the Tulsa Drillers defeated the Arkansas Travelers 12-1 on Sunday.

Scavuzzo hit a solo shot in the second inning off Anthony Misiewicz and then hit a three-run homer in the seventh off Anthony McIver. Cael Brockmeyer doubled and singled twice, driving in four runs in the win.

Tulsa left-hander Kyle Lobstein (3-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Opposing starter Misiewicz (1-7) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up seven runs and six hits over 1 2/3 innings.