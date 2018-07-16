Sports calendar

ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS CAMPS

JULY 23-25 Day Camp 4, 9 a.m.-noon; Grades 1-3. Cost $175. JULY 23-25 Day Camp 4, 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m.; Grades 4-6. Cost $175. For registration information and details call

(479) 575-3118 or email akcreame@uark.edu or tmercer@uark.edu.

UALR BASEBALL CAMPS

JULY 19 Summer Showcase, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Cost $150. For more information, contact Chris Curry at cmcurry@ualr.edu or (501) 519-2452.

JOE FOLEY BASKETBALL CAMP

AUG. 1-3, Team Camp, Cost $180 for one day, $360 for two days, $450 for three days. For more information, call (501) 569-3464.

HENDERSON STATE BOYS BASKETBALL

CAMP

JULY 30-AUG. 2 Arkadelphia Day Camp II, 8 a.m.-noon. Cost $90. For more information, contact Tamara Elgas at tamdge@yahoo.com.

HENDERSON STATE VOLLEYBALL CAMPS

JULY 16-17 Elite Camp for those entering grades 10-12, 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Cost $160-$200. For more information, contact Phil McDaniel at mcdanip@hsu.edu or (870) 230-5194. JULY 23-24 Team Camp, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Cost $450 for team, $45 for camper. For more information, contact Phil McDaniel at mcdanip@hsu.edu or (870) 230-5194.

VAN COMPTON VOLLEYBALL CAMPS

JULY 23-24 Senior high team camp, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Cost $50 per player. For more information, call (501) 569-3371 or email vxcompton@ualr.edu. JULY 25-26 Junior high team camp 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Cost $50 per player. For more information, call (501) 569-3371 or email vxcompton@ualr.edu.

LYON COLLEGE WOMEN’S

BASKETBALL CAMP

JULY 26-27 Girls Junior/Senior Team Camp, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. both days. Cost, $100 for resident, $85 for commuter with meals and $50 commuter without meals. AUG. 25, Girls Elite Camp, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. for eighth-12th graders. Cost $50. For more information, Contact Tracy Stewart-Lange (870) 307-7248 or email tracy.stewartlange@lyon.edu or Julie Church at (870) 307-7538 or email julie.church@lyon.edu.