Travs thumped by Drillers on road

The Tulsa Drillers scored seven runs in the second inning and four runs in the seventh to defeat the Arkansas Travelers 12-1 on Sunday night at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Jacob Scavuzzo led off the second inning with a home run and capped the scoring in the inning with a two-run double that scored Luke Raley and Will Smith, chasing Travelers starter Anthony Misiewicz. Misiewicz (1-7) allowed 7 runs on 6 hits in 1 2/3 innings. Also contributing in the second was Drillers catcher Cael Brockmeyer, who had a three-run double, which scored DJ Peters, Drew Jackson and Zach Reks; and Errol Robinson, who had a sacrifice fly that scored Brockmeyer.

Raley and Smith led off the seventh inning with consecutive singles, then Scavuzzo hit a three-run home run. Tyler Goeddel's groundout later in the inning scored Peters.

Dario Pizzano's home run in the fifth inning was the Travs' only run Sunday.

The Drillers added a run in the sixth on Brockmeyer's RBI single.

Scavuzzo led the Drillers, going 3 for 5 with 2 runs scored and 6 RBI. Brockmeyer went 3 for 4, scored 1 run and had 4 RBI. Raley and Smith had two hits. Tulsa finished with 12 hits.

Kyle Lobstein (3-0) allowed 1 runs on 3 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Donnie Walton had 2 of the Travs' 4 hits.

CARDINALS 7, NATURALS 1

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mike O’Reilly hurled seven scoreless innings, leading the Springfield Cardinals over the North- E west Arkansas Naturals on Sunday. O’Reilly (3-4) picked up the victory after he struck out 5 and walked 2 while allowing 3 hits. Springfield batted around in the first inning, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring five runs, including a three-run double by Blake Drake. Dallas Beeler (0-2) allowed five runs and got two outs in the Texas League game.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT TULSA DRILLERS

WHEN 7:05 p.m. Central

WHERE ONEOK Field, Tulsa

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Nathan Bannister (6-5, 5.33 ERA); Drillers: RHP Tony Gonsolin (4-2, 2.69 ERA)

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

TUESDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

THURSDAY Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY Springfield, 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY Springfield, 6:10 p.m.

Sports on 07/16/2018