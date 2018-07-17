Drillers go deep 3 times, rout Travs

The Tulsa Drillers used a six-run sixth inning to blow out the Arkansas Travelers 11-3 on Monday night at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Leading 4-2 going into the sixth, DJ Peters led off with a home run off Travelers starter Nathan Bannister to make it 5-2. After Wes Darvill walked and Tyler Goeddel singled, Stephen Perakslis replaced Bannister and gave up a single to Errol Robinson to load the bases. Luke Raley grounded out to first baseman Joey Curletta to score Darvill. Will Smith singled to score Goeddel and Robinson. Jacob Scavuzzo, who went 4 for 4 with 2 runs and 5 RBI, hit his second home run of the night -- a two-run shot to center to cap the scoring.

The Drillers finished with 13 hits, including 6 for extra bases and 3 home runs. Raley hit a solo shot in the fifth inning. Tulsa went 3 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left three runners on.

The Travelers had nine hits in the game, but went 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position and left 8 men on.

Dario Pizzano led the Travelers by going 3 for 4 with a home run. Eric Filia and Curletta both went 2 for 4, with Curletta scoring twice.

Bannister (6-6) took the loss, allowing 8 runs on 10 hits in 5⅓ innings.

Tony Gonsolin (1-0) picked up the victory for Tulsa, allowing 2 runs on 8 hits in 6 innings.

CARDINALS 10, NATURALS 6

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Johan Mieses hit a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Springfield Cardinals topped the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Monday.

Earlier in the inning, Evan Mendoza scored on a wild pitch to tie the game 6-6.

The Naturals took a 6-5 lead in the top of the 10th when Nick Dini hit an RBI single, bringing home Elier Hernandez.

Sports on 07/17/2018