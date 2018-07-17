NWA outdoor briefs

Parade part of greenway celebration

A bike parade will be part of the festivities July 28 during a dedication of a one-mile extension of the Razorback Greenway between Lake Bella Vista and Blowing Springs Park.

The ribbon cutting is at 9 a.m. at the Blowing Springs Park trailhead. A bike parade will follow. Kids and adults are encouraged to decorate their bikes. Decorating materials provided by the Artists Retreat Center will be available at 8:30 a.m. near the trailhead.

The parade will go to Cooper Elementary, where vendors and food trucks will be set up. After the parade, a 10-mile no-drop group bike ride will follow the greenway from the school to the Bentonville square and back.

The cities of Bella Vista, Bentonville, BikeNWA and the NWA Trailblazers host the event.

More information at 479-876-1255.

Team wins Cast Masters tournament

Lynn McCutcheon and Richard Brothers won the Cast Masters bass tournament held the night of July 7 at Beaver Lake. They weighed five bass totaling 15.95 pounds. They also had big bass at 4.82 pounds.

Randell James and Glenn Rhodes were second with five bass at 14.27 pounds. Justin Hoffman and Jerry Ray placed third with 13.85 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five fish, were: fourth, Dale Marsh, Lee McClean, 13.55; fifth, Tim Clark, Gordon Harriman, 13.01; sixth, Teddy Holt, Brock Bertrand, 12.45; seventh, Jeff Cook (fished solo), 12.09; eighth, Caleb Baker, Jared Brown, 11.66; ninth, Allen Westfall, Jeff Swaffer, 10.26; 10th, Ron Bates, Scotty Villines, 10.24.

Branson hosts fly fishers

Springfield and Branson chapters of the Missouri Fly Fishermen's Association will host the second annual Fly Fishing Exposition July 27-28 at the Branson-Hollister Lions Club Community Center, 1015 Missouri 76 East, one mile east of the Branson Landing Boulevard bridge over Lake Taneycomo.

The event features 60 fly tyers, casting demonstrations, vendors and factory representatives. Fly fishing gear including nets, waders, tackle, artwork and signature flies will be given away in drawings or sold at auction.

Larry Wegmann will give a talk on aquatic insects that are vital to tailwater trout fisheries. Davy Wotton, trout fishing guide, will give a program about fly fishing the White River below Bull Shoals Dam. Mike George will show how to tie flies with deer hair.

A kids's fishing event will take place July 28 at Shepherd of the Hills trout hatchery below Table Rock Dam.

Audubon group treks lake trail

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip at 9 a.m. on Aug. 4 along the Eagle Watch Nature Trail two miles west of Gentry on Arkansas 12. Meet in the parking lot.

The trip is along a one-half mile level trail near Swepco Lake.

Anyone interested in birds is welcome. Audubon membership is not required. Birds that may be seen include waterfowl, herons, egrets and songbirds.

For details call Joe Neal, 479-521-1858.

Women learn outdoor skills

Bull Shoals-White River State Park will host an outdoors weekend for women Oct. 5-7 at the park, near the town of Bull Shoals.

Cost is $135 and includes all gear and meals. Women may choose from several classes including bird watching, intro to fly fishing, basic camping and backpacking skills, beginning kayaking, Dutch oven cooking and more. There is plenty of time for participants to explore the park and do their own activities.

To register or for more information, call the park at 870-445-3629 or contact park interpreter Julie Lovett, julie.lovett@arkansas.gov.

Catfish swim in region's lakes

Summer is catfish time in Arkansas, and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission stocks channel catfish in urban lakes around the state for warm-weather fishing.

Lakes stocked in Northwest Arkansas include Lake Bentonville, Lake Springdale, Murphy Park Lake in Springdale, Lake Atalanta in Rogers, Van Buren municipal pond and Carol Ann Cross Pond in Fort Smith.

The daily limit is three catfish. For recorded stocking information call 866-540-3474.

Sports on 07/17/2018