Mendoza’s run leads Cardinals to win over Naturals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Evan Mendoza scored on an error in the eighth inning to help the Springfield Cardinals secure a 3-2 victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Tuesday.

Will Latcham got Xavier Fernandez to hit into a force-out with a runner on first to end the game for his second save of the season.

Mendoza scored on the error in the eighth after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a ground out by John Nogowski and then went to third on a groundout.

Erick Mejia hit an RBI double, bringing home Khalil Lee in the third inning to give the Naturals a 1-0 lead. The Cardinals came back to take a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning when Tommy Edman hit an RBI double, driving in Blake Drake.

NW Arkansas tied the game 2-2 in the eighth when Elier Hernandez hit an RBI single, driving in Jecksson Flores.

Elniery Garcia (1-1) got the win in relief while Franco Terrero (2-5) took the loss in the Texas League game.

MIDLAND 4, SAN ANTONIO 2

SAN ANTONIO — Skye Bolt hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, leading the Midland RockHounds to a 4-2 win over the San Antonio Missions on Tuesday.

Kyle Finnegan got Nick Schulz to ground out with a runner on second to end the game for his second save of the season.

The home run by Bolt scored Luis Barrera and was the game’s last scoring play.

Barrera hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Tyler Marincov in the second inning to give the RockHounds a 1-0 lead. The Missions came back to take the lead in the sixth inning when Kyle Overstreet and Webster Rivas hit RBI singles.

Midland tied the game 2-2 in the seventh when Eli White hit an RBI double, driving in Barrera.

Nolan Blackwood (4-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jason Jester (2-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Despite the loss, San Antonio is 16-7 against Midland this season.

CORPUS CHRISTI 4, FRISCO 3

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Eduardo de Oleo hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Corpus Christi Hooks topped the Frisco RoughRiders 4-3 on Tuesday.

Josh Rojas scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, stole second and then went to third on a sacrifice fly by Chas Mc-Cormick.

Earlier in the inning, Mc-Cormick hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Stephen Wrenn to tie the game 3-3.

The RoughRiders took a 3-2 lead in the top of the ninth when Destin Hood hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Luis Yander La O.

Both Corpus Christi starter Jorge Alcala and Frisco starter Ariel Jurado delivered strong pitching performances. Alcala allowed two runs and six hits over eight innings. He also struck out eight and walked one. Jurado allowed two runs and seven hits over six innings. He also struck out five and walked two.

Ralph Garza (4-0) got the win in relief while Ryne Slack (1-3) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Michael O’Neill singled twice, also stealing a base for the RoughRiders.

With the win, Corpus Christi improved to 15-8 against Frisco this season.