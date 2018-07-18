Morris looks part during SEC media days

ATLANTA -- Chad Morris was adored at Clemson, according to former athletic director Terry Don Phillips.

Morris was loved at SMU, according to Ted Gangi, founder of collegepressbox.com and a proud graduate of SMU.

So far, according to those who have met Morris, he has been well received at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, especially considering he hasn't coached a game. On Tuesday, he said he's been impressed with the way the Razorback Nation has embraced him.

The big question was how the media would accept Morris on Tuesday at the SEC football media days. As the third coach appearing during the day -- and not long after lunch -- it could have gone either way, but the main room was pretty crowded when Morris stepped on stage.

Having a new Razorback coach at these meetings is not new. Since 2011, he's the fourth one to represent the Razorbacks and seventh since the Hogs joined the SEC -- although the first coach, Jack Crowe, appeared here the same number of times as games he coached that season: once.

Tuesday was a new experience for Morris. As a head coach, he hadn't seen a stage as big as the one here, let alone be allowed to get on it and actually speak. At SMU, he might have three members of the media waiting on him after a game.

The SEC credentials more than 1,000 from the media for the annual football feast, and some of the biggest names in newspapers and sports websites get here early and stay late.

Morris' opening statement was six minutes, about the average so far. He then plunged into the questions like he does life -- with zest.

It was hard to tell whether he was nervous because he's always an overcharged bundle of nerves. He's like a guy who has had far too many energy drinks or 5 gallons of coffee, or someone who is in three places at once and three steps ahead of all conversations.

His mind may move faster than his offense. His intelligence -- he has a math degree from Texas A&M -- is obvious, and so is his knowledge of the game.

Morris was careful not to offend, but on more than one occasion he spoke of "restoring" the program to where the fans deserve it to be.

Most first-year coaches are on a honeymoon for at least three years, but Morris seems to have a sense of urgency. He wants to win now, not just for himself but for the fan base he mentioned several times.

When coaches enter the College Football Hall of Fame building, where these news conferences are conducted, usually they are met by a large number of fans. When Morris entered, there were more Florida fans than Hog fans, but you would have thought he got a standing ovation.

In a dark gray suit and Razorback red-striped tie -- one that looked like it might glow in the dark -- Morris seemed ready for the hundreds of media members.

He talked about players by name, bragging on their leadership, but the theme of "restoring" was always present.

In the past six years the Razorbacks have gone a dismal 13-35 in SEC play, and it stands to be seen whether having 17 starters back from a team that went 4-8 overall and 1-7 in the SEC is a good thing.

Morris is a football coach, not a magician. One thing he said resonated: As a high school football coach for so long, he learned to adapt to the talent he has, not try to make the players into something they were not.

Morris performed well for his first big news conference, especially in front of a mostly veteran media.

His energy and enthusiasm were obvious, and he's an optimist, all of which could go a long way this season.

