New parks in works for teams

WASHINGTON -- Major League Baseball is confident the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays are moving closer to getting plans in place for new ballparks.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has said the sport will consider expansion, but only after the A's and Rays get new stadiums.

The A's hoped to build in downtown Oakland near Lake Merritt on land owned by Laney College, but the Peralta Community College District's board of trustees killed the project in December. The team is now considering building adjacent to its current home at the Oakland Coliseum or on the waterfront at the Howard Terminal, which is more distant to mass transit.

"I remain committed to the Oakland market, and it's not out of some conceptual fealty to the notion of franchise stability," Manfred said Tuesday at a meeting of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. "It is because I believe that there is not another market in the United States that has the upside potential that Oakland has, and I think we would regret leaving Oakland."

The Rays revealed plans last week for a domed ballpark in the Ybor City area of Tampa, which would involve a move across the bay from their Tropicana Field home in St. Petersburg. The 30,842-seat stadium would be the smallest in the major leagues and is estimated to cost $892 million. Its roof would be translucent.

"I thought the design was innovative and well-suited to the Tampa Bay market," Manfred said. "I think it was economically efficient."

First pitch

A combat medic who received the Medal of Honor for his service in Vietnam has thrown out the ceremonial first pitch for the All-Star Game at Nationals Park.

James McCloughan was one of 30 Medal of Honor recipients to be honored before the game. After serving in Vietnam, McCloughan spent 38 years as a high school baseball coach in Michigan.

In choosing McCloughan, Major League Baseball stayed away from political controversy during the first All-Star game in 49 years in Washington. President Donald Trump did not attend the game a day after he drew bipartisan criticism for siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin over Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Franklin D. Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy threw out the first pitch at All-Star games in Washington during their terms. Dwight D. Eisenhower declined because he was recovering from surgery, while Richard M. Nixon had to delegate the responsibility to Vice President Spiro Agnew because the 1969 game was postponed one day by rain.

Trade rumors

If Manny Machado is heading to Los Angeles, the Dodgers would be thrilled to have him.

USA Today reported Tuesday that the Orioles were expected to trade their All-Star shortstop to the Dodgers today, barring a last-minute snag. Machado says he hasn't heard anything from his agent and he refused to answer a hypothetical question about going to the Dodgers.

Dodgers right-hander Ross Stripling says: "Things are getting serious now. That's the kind of bat and the kind of player that you want in your lineup."

Stripling says it's good to be on a team that's buying instead of selling at the trade deadline. He also credited the Dodgers for making midseason moves while hanging onto big league-ready prospects.

Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp says he's good friends with Machado but hasn't heard anything. He says Machado would bring excitement to LA.

Strasburg's back

Stephen Strasburg will come off the disabled list and start for the Washington Nationals in their first game after the All-Star break.

Manager Dave Martinez says Tuesday the team also hopes to get back first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and closer Sean Doolittle against NL East rival Atlanta.

The Nationals host the Braves for a three-game series beginning Friday.

Strasburg is 6-6 this season with a 3.46 ERA in only 13 starts. He has struck out 95 and walked 19 in 80 2/3 innings.

The right-hander has been on the disabled list since June 10 with inflammation in his throwing shoulder.

Zimmerman has been sidelined since May 10 with a strained side muscle.

Doolittle had to give up his spot in the All-Star Game after hurting his left foot by tripping over a mound. He hasn't pitched since July 6. The lefty has a 1.45 ERA and has converted 22 of 23 save opportunities this season.

Sports on 07/18/2018