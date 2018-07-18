GOLF

Edwards leads Arkansas Women's championship

Maria Edwards of Texarkana, Texas, shot a 2-over 73 on Tuesday to take the first-round lead of the Arkansas Women's championship at Pine Bluff Country Club.

Edwards was 1 over at the turn, before an up-and-down back nine saw her make three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey.

Taylor Loeb and Allie Weiner, both of Maumelle, are tied for second after each shot a 5-over 76. Loeb had 6 bogeys, 1 double bogey and 3 birdies, including two on par 3s. Weiner's round included 3 bogeys, 3 double bogeys and 4 birdies.

Hannah Haltom of Texarkana, Texas, and Julie Oxendine of Dover are tied for fourth at 6 over.

The final round is set for today.

Arkansas pair miss U.S. Amateur cut

Wil Gibson of Jonesboro and Josh McNulty of White Hall missed the cut Tuesday at the U.S. Junior Amateur at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, N.J.

Gibson shot a 9-over 79 at Baltusrol's Lower Course and finished the second round at 13-0ver 154, 6 strokes off the 7-over cut line.

McNulty shot a 5-0ver 76 on the Upper Course and finished the two days at 18-over 159.

Kelly Chinn of Great Falls, Va., earned medalist honors and will go into today's start of match play after firing an 8-under 133.

Fog delays U.S. Girls Amateur

The second round of the U.S. Girls Amateur was delayed 4½ hours by fog Tuesday at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Arkansans Elizabeth Moon of Forrest City and Sydney Staton of Fort Smith are scheduled to complete their second rounds this morning.

The top 64 players after the second round will advance to match play, which is scheduled to begin later today. Moon was a semifinalist in last year's tournament.

