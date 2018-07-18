Travs flex muscles, rally in 5-run ninth

TULSA -- Joey Curletta and Joe DeCarlo both homered in a five-run ninth inning as the Arkansas Travelers rallied for a 10-6 victory over the Tulsa Drillers at OneOK Park on Tuesday night.

Curletta's one-out blast to right field off Tulsa reliever Dylan Baker (3-5) gave the Travs a 7-6 lead. Four batters later, DeCarlo's three-run home run off Baker capped the scoring.

Curletta, who also homered to lead off the seventh, has a team-high 17 home runs. Logan Taylor homered to lead off the second.

The comeback made a winner out of Matt Festa (3-2), who pitched two hitless innings.

Tulsa had taken a 6-5 lead with a four-run seventh inning. A three-run home run by Will Smith highlighted the display.

Tulsa reliever Michael Johnson came on to pitch a perfect eighth, but after a walk and a pop out to start the ninth, Baker was brought in to finish the game.

Curletta greeted Baker with a home run, which scored Chuck Taylor.

Baker got Dario Pizzano to fly out, then gave up back-to-back singles to Taylor and Beau Amaral before DeCarlo hammered his eighth home run of the season.

The Travs used six pitchers to claim the victory. Starter Johendi Jiminian did not give up a run but lasted only one inning. Tulsa starter Mitchell White went 4⅔ innings, allowing 8 hits and 4 runs. He struck out five and walked two.

Arkansas outhit Tulsa 13-9, getting two hits each from Curletta, Chuck Taylor, Logan Taylor and Amaral.

