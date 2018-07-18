ATHLETICS
Williams bested for top female prep athlete
This article was published today at 2:13 a.m.
Katelyn Tuohy, dominant in cross country and track and field, has been honored as the female national prep athlete of the year.
Tuohy bested a field that included Christyn Williams, the Central Arkansas Christian alumna who has won several national awards as the nation's top high school basketball player.
Tuohy is a junior at North Rockland High in Thiells, N.Y. No other athlete has been nominated in different sports in the 16-year history of the Gatorade national program.
JT Daniels, a quarterback recruit for Southern California in 2019 and a senior at Mater Dei in Santa Ana, Calif., won the award for male athletes.
They received their trophies Tuesday night at Marina Del Rey, Calif.
