Williams bested for top female prep athlete

Katelyn Tuohy, dominant in cross country and track and field, has been honored as the female national prep athlete of the year.

Tuohy bested a field that included Christyn Williams, the Central Arkansas Christian alumna who has won several national awards as the nation's top high school basketball player.

Tuohy is a junior at North Rockland High in Thiells, N.Y. No other athlete has been nominated in different sports in the 16-year history of the Gatorade national program.

JT Daniels, a quarterback recruit for Southern California in 2019 and a senior at Mater Dei in Santa Ana, Calif., won the award for male athletes.

They received their trophies Tuesday night at Marina Del Rey, Calif.

Sports on 07/18/2018