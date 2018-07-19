Home / Latest News /
Arkansas to add 15 to Sports Hall of Honor
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:15 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will add 15 members to its Sports Hall of Honor in September.
Dana McQuillin will be the first inductee from the gymnastics program. The four-year captain won 10 event titles in her career.
Other inductees will be April Steiner Bennett, track and field; Ron Faurot, Greg Horne, Ivan Jordan and Bruce Lahay, football; Ewell Lee, men's tennis; Steve Loy, men's golf; Ricky Medlock and Jonathon Modica, men's basketball; Sytia Messer, women's basketball; Nick Schmidt, baseball; Jerry Spencer, men's swimming and diving; Randy Stephens, men's track and field and Kim Storey Chronister, volleyball.
The school announced the additions on Thursday. It says the class will be inducted during a banquet on Sept. 14 at the Fayetteville Town Center. Inductees also will be recognized during Arkansas' football game against North Texas.
RBBrittain says... July 19, 2018 at 3:41 p.m.
I'm guessing this is the UofA (or as the paper now says it -- correctly -- "University of Arkansas, Fayetteville") Sports Hall of Honor? Just calling it "Arkansas" in the lede potentially confuses it with the independent Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, located at Verizon Arena.
