Arkansas to add 15 to Sports Hall of Honor

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will add 15 members to its Sports Hall of Honor in September.

Dana McQuillin will be the first inductee from the gymnastics program. The four-year captain won 10 event titles in her career.

Other inductees will be April Steiner Bennett, track and field; Ron Faurot, Greg Horne, Ivan Jordan and Bruce Lahay, football; Ewell Lee, men's tennis; Steve Loy, men's golf; Ricky Medlock and Jonathon Modica, men's basketball; Sytia Messer, women's basketball; Nick Schmidt, baseball; Jerry Spencer, men's swimming and diving; Randy Stephens, men's track and field and Kim Storey Chronister, volleyball.

The school announced the additions on Thursday. It says the class will be inducted during a banquet on Sept. 14 at the Fayetteville Town Center. Inductees also will be recognized during Arkansas' football game against North Texas.