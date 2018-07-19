Curletta's HR not enough for Travs

TULSA -- Joey Curletta homered for the third time in two games, but the Arkansas Travelers suffered a 4-3 loss to the Tulsa Drillers at ONEOK Field on Wednesday night.

Curletta, who belted his 18th home run of the season in the fifth inning, went 3 for 5, but with two runners on in the ninth he hit a game-ending ground ball to short.

The Travelers return to Dickey-Stephens Park tonight to play the Springfield Cardinals.

Tulsa rallied for two runs in the eighth to claim the victory. Arkansas reliever Trevor Frank gave up walks to Drew Jackson and Will Smith. With one out, Jacob Scavuzzo singled to left to drive in Jackson. After an intentional walk to Zach Reks, D.J. Peters lifted a sacrifice fly to put the Drillers on top.

Devin Smeltzer (5-5) picked up the victory. Stetson Allie gave up an intentional walk in the ninth but collected his second save.

Frank (1-1) took the loss.

Arkansas outhit Tulsa 11-6 but went 1 of 11 with runners in scoring position and hit into two double plays. Chuck Taylor and Logan Taylor each hit two singles for the Travs.

Scavuzzo had three of Tulsa's six hits, including a home run off of Arkansas starter Chase De Jong in the fourth inning.

De Jong went 7 innings, allowing 5 hits and 2 earned runs. He walked none and struck out four.

Sports on 07/19/2018