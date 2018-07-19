TEXAS LEAGUE
Curletta's HR not enough for Travs
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:33 a.m.
Today's game
ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS
WHEN 7:10 p.m.
WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas
WEBSITE travs.com
PITCHERS Travs: TBA; Cardinals: RHP Sam Tewes (0-2, 4.82 ERA).
TICKETS $12 box, $8 reserved ($5 kids), $6 general admission ($4 kids). Gates open one hour before first pitch.
PROMOTIONS Christmas in July
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY vs. Springfield, 7:10 p.m.
FRIDAY vs. Springfield, 7:10 p.m.
SATURDAY vs. Springfield, 6:10 p.m.
SUNDAY vs. Springfield, 6:10 p.m.
MONDAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
TUESDAY at NW Arkansas (DH), 5:05 p.m.
WEDNESDAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
TULSA -- Joey Curletta homered for the third time in two games, but the Arkansas Travelers suffered a 4-3 loss to the Tulsa Drillers at ONEOK Field on Wednesday night.
Curletta, who belted his 18th home run of the season in the fifth inning, went 3 for 5, but with two runners on in the ninth he hit a game-ending ground ball to short.
The Travelers return to Dickey-Stephens Park tonight to play the Springfield Cardinals.
Tulsa rallied for two runs in the eighth to claim the victory. Arkansas reliever Trevor Frank gave up walks to Drew Jackson and Will Smith. With one out, Jacob Scavuzzo singled to left to drive in Jackson. After an intentional walk to Zach Reks, D.J. Peters lifted a sacrifice fly to put the Drillers on top.
Devin Smeltzer (5-5) picked up the victory. Stetson Allie gave up an intentional walk in the ninth but collected his second save.
Frank (1-1) took the loss.
Arkansas outhit Tulsa 11-6 but went 1 of 11 with runners in scoring position and hit into two double plays. Chuck Taylor and Logan Taylor each hit two singles for the Travs.
Scavuzzo had three of Tulsa's six hits, including a home run off of Arkansas starter Chase De Jong in the fourth inning.
De Jong went 7 innings, allowing 5 hits and 2 earned runs. He walked none and struck out four.
Sports on 07/19/2018
Print Headline: Curletta's 18th HR not enough for Travs
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Curletta's HR not enough for Travs
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.