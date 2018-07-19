Fishing hot sports

LAKE NIMROD Crappie fishing is excellent in minnows and jigs at 12-14 feet. Bass fishing in shallow water with topwater lures early and with spinnerbaits or crankbaits later in the day. Catfishing is excellent in shallow water. Bream are biting worms or crickets.

LAKE OUACHITA Bass are biting Texas-rigged worms and drop-shot finesse worms. Walleye fishing is excellent with CC spoons near brush on with nightcrawlers on drop shots. Stripers are biting live bait at major creek mouths and main lake points on the eastern part of the lake. Bream are biting crickets and worms near brush at 15-25 feet. Catfishing is very good on cut bait, live bait and stink bait.

BEAVER LAKE Crappie fishing is good at night under lights, with minnows or jigs. Bass fishing is good early in the morning and late in the evening with spinnerbaits, big plastic worms and deep-diving crankbaits. Catfishing is good on juglines, trotlines with live bait.

Sports on 07/19/2018