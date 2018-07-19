Little Rock soccer team raises $20,000 for playoff trip in less than 24 hours

In less than 24 hours, nearly 250 people donated $20,000 to a GoFundMe account to help pay for a Little Rock minor league soccer franchise's playoff trip to Miami.

The Little Rock Rangers, a member of the National Premier Soccer League, advanced to the league's quarterfinals with a 2-1 victory Tuesday night against Laredo Heat SC, and the nonprofit franchise didn't have enough money to pay for its trip to play at Miami FC 2 on Saturday.

Rangers owner Jonathan Wardlaw started a GoFundMe account Wednesday morning, and by 9:20 a.m. Thursday, 249 people had donated the $20,000 necessary to make the trip.

"Can you believe that?" Wardlaw said Thursday morning. "It's humbling. It makes it worthwhile. We didn't get into this for financial reasons, to make money, but we got into it to improve the sports area and raise awareness, make soccer fans, and I think we're doing it. It's working."

The Rangers will play at Miami FC 2 on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Saint Thomas University in Miami Gardens, Fla.