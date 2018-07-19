Pro golf schedules

PGA Tour
Today-Sunday The Open Championship, Carnoustie GC, Carnoustie, Scotland
July 19-22 Barbasol Championship, Robert Trent Jones Trail (Grand National Lake), Auburn, Ala.
July 26-29 RBC Canadian Open, Glen Abbey GC, Oakville, Ontario
Aug. 2-5 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Firestone CC (South Course), Akron, Ohio
Aug. 2-5 Barracuda Championship, Montreux Golf and CC, Reno, Nev.
Aug. 9-12 PGA Championship, Bellerive CC, St. Louis
Aug. 16-19 Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.
Aug. 23-26 The Northern Trust, Ridgewood CC, Paramus, N.J.
Aug. 31-Sept. 3 Dell Technologies Championship, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
Sept. 6-9 BMW Championship, Aronimink GC, Newtown Square, Pa.
Sept. 20-23 Tour Championship, East Lake GC, Atlanta
Sept. 28-30 Ryder Cup, Le Golf National (Albatross Course), Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France
LPGA Tour
July 26-29 Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, Gullane GC, East Lothian, Scotland
Aug. 2-5 Ricoh Women's British Open, Royal Lytham & St Annes, Lancashire, England
Aug. 16-19 Indy Women in Tech Championship, Brickyard Crossing GC, Indianapolis
Aug. 23-26 CP Women's Open, Wascana CC, Regina, Saskatchewan
Aug. 30-Sept. 2 Cambia Portland (Ore.) Classic, Columbia Edgewater CC
Sept. 13-16 The Evian Championship, Evian Resort, Evian-les-Bains, France
Sept. 27-30 Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia, TPC Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia)
Oct. 4-7 UL International Crown, Jack Nicklaus GC Korea, Incheon
Oct. 11-14 LPGA KEB-Hana Bank Championship, Incheon, South Korea.
Oct. 18-21 Buick LPGA Shanghai, Qizhong Garden GC, Shanghai
Oct. 25-28 Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship, Miramar G&CC, New Taipai City
Nov. 2-4 TOTO Japan Classic, Seta GC, Shiga, Japan
Nov. 7-10 Blue Bay LPGA, Jian Lake Blue Bay GC, Hainan Island, China
Nov. 15-18 CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburon GC, Naples, Fla.
