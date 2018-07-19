Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, July 19, 2018, 5:38 a.m.

Pro golf schedules

This article was published today at 2:29 a.m.

PGA Tour

Today-Sunday The Open Championship, Carnoustie GC, Carnoustie, Scotland

July 19-22 Barbasol Championship, Robert Trent Jones Trail (Grand National Lake), Auburn, Ala.

July 26-29 RBC Canadian Open, Glen Abbey GC, Oakville, Ontario

Aug. 2-5 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Firestone CC (South Course), Akron, Ohio

Aug. 2-5 Barracuda Championship, Montreux Golf and CC, Reno, Nev.

Aug. 9-12 PGA Championship, Bellerive CC, St. Louis

Aug. 16-19 Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.

Aug. 23-26 The Northern Trust, Ridgewood CC, Paramus, N.J.

Aug. 31-Sept. 3 Dell Technologies Championship, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

Sept. 6-9 BMW Championship, Aronimink GC, Newtown Square, Pa.

Sept. 20-23 Tour Championship, East Lake GC, Atlanta

Sept. 28-30 Ryder Cup, Le Golf National (Albatross Course), Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

LPGA Tour

July 26-29 Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, Gullane GC, East Lothian, Scotland

Aug. 2-5 Ricoh Women's British Open, Royal Lytham & St Annes, Lancashire, England

Aug. 16-19 Indy Women in Tech Championship, Brickyard Crossing GC, Indianapolis

Aug. 23-26 CP Women's Open, Wascana CC, Regina, Saskatchewan

Aug. 30-Sept. 2 Cambia Portland (Ore.) Classic, Columbia Edgewater CC

Sept. 13-16 The Evian Championship, Evian Resort, Evian-les-Bains, France

Sept. 27-30 Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia, TPC Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia)

Oct. 4-7 UL International Crown, Jack Nicklaus GC Korea, Incheon

Oct. 11-14 LPGA KEB-Hana Bank Championship, Incheon, South Korea.

Oct. 18-21 Buick LPGA Shanghai, Qizhong Garden GC, Shanghai

Oct. 25-28 Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship, Miramar G&CC, New Taipai City

Nov. 2-4 TOTO Japan Classic, Seta GC, Shiga, Japan

Nov. 7-10 Blue Bay LPGA, Jian Lake Blue Bay GC, Hainan Island, China

Nov. 15-18 CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburon GC, Naples, Fla.

Sports on 07/19/2018

Print Headline: Pro golf schedules

