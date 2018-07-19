State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair

CLEAR;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair

CONWAY;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair

GREERS FERRY;Good;Good;Good;Fair

HARRIS BRAKE;Poor;Good;Fair;Fair

MAUMELLE;Excellent;Good;Excellent;Good

NORRELL;Good;Excellent;Good;Poor

OVERCUP;Good;Good;Fair;Poor

LAKE PECKERWOOD;--;--;--;--

PICKTHORNE;--;--;--;--

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Good;Good;Fair;Fair

SUNSET;Good;Good;Good;Poor

VALENCIA;--;--;--;--

WILLASTEIN;--;--;--;--

WINONA;Good;Fair;Good;Poor

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);Good;Fair;Fair;Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);Good;Fair;Fair;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);Good;Fair;--;--

BISHOP PARK PONDS;Poor;Poor;Poor;Poor

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) Four to five hours of generation each afternoon keeps the water temperature below 70 degrees for the 31 miles of designated trout water. There is sometimes a 9-degree difference in water temperature in the same location in the lower river according to the amount and time of the generation. Look for trout in slightly deeper water than usual or around moss beds offering cooler water under their protection. Fishing patterns are inconsistent.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;Good;--;--;--

NORFORK;--;--;--;--

WHITE RIVER Brown and rainbow trout have been biting all week. Generation has been half a generator (2,200 cfs) in the morning. It rises in the Cotter area about 3 p.m. and falls out again around 4 a.m. Sculpins have been the best bait for brown trout. Brown trout colored Thomas Buoyant spoons and red/gold spoon have been best. Rainbows are also biting shrimp and scented egg pattern baits.

NORFORK TAILWATER The Norfork has had little wadable water. The most productive flies have been small midge patterns (sizes 18, 20, 22) like ruby midges, root beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead) and soft hackles (sizes 14, 16) like the Green Butt. Egg patterns have also been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small bead-headed nymph (zebra midge, Copper John or pheasant tail) suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm (hot fluorescent pink or cerise size 10). The fishing is better in the morning. Dry Run Creek is fishing better. The hot flies have been sowbugs (size 14), Y2Ks (size 12) and various colored San Juan worms (worm brown, red, hot fluorescent pink and cerise size 10).

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL;Good;Good;Good;--

WHITE OAK;--;--;--;--

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER;Good;Fair;Good;Good

BEAVER TAILWATER Trout are biting PowerBaits on light terminal tackle. Quarter-ounce and 1/16-ounce spoons are best for big fish including a 10-pound, 4-ounce brown that an angler caught this week, and several other 20-inch fish. The best fishing has been between Spider Creek and Parker Bottoms between 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE;Good;Fair;Fair;Fair

SEQUOYAH;Good;Good;Good;--

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CROWN;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair

SPRING RIVER Fishing has been great early, but tapers off when the heat rises. Olive and black Woollies and El Diablos have been hot. Some mornings have had good hatches, and fish have responded to a hopper-dropper with a hare's ear, pheasant tail or a prince. Hot pink and white Trout Magnets are working well. Fish them just off the bottom and adjust float as depth changes.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;Poor;--;--;Fair

MILLWOOD;Fair;Fair;--;Fair

GREESON;Fair;--;--;Good

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS;Fair;Good;--;Poor

BAILEY;--;--;--;--

CATHERINE;--;--;--;--

DARDANELLE;--;--;--;--

DEGRAY;--;--;--;Poor

HAMILTON;Fair;--;Excellent;Fair

NIMROD;Good;Good;Excellent;Excellent

OUACHITA;Good;Good;Good;Poor

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Rainbow trout fishing has dropped off sharply. Anglers will experience short feeding times and a finicky bite as wary trout feed on insect hatches and injured baitfish. Patience is key as the remaining trout numbers are actively feeding in the late evening as the sun sets over the top of the dam. Trout from 12-17 inches have been caught and released in the last week, but numbers have been few. Bank fishermen have had some success using waxworms and mealworms fished just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2);--;--;--;--

BEAR CREEK;--;--;--;--

CANE CREEK;Good;Excellent;Good;Poor

CHICOT;--;--;--;--

MONTICELLO;--;--;--;--

