Naturals snap seven-game skid

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas snapped its longest losing streak of the season with a 4-3 win against Tulsa at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday.

The Naturals, losers of seven straight games enter the game, received timely hitting early and strong relief pitching late to snap the skid in the opener of a seven-game homestand.

Andres Machado entered in relief with no outs and runners at first and second in the eighth inning. The right-hander struck out Tyler Goeddel on a high fastball and then got leadoff man Errol Robinson to ground into a double play to escape the jam and preserve the lead.

Machado, throwing fastballs in the low 90s, finished the game by retiring the side in the ninth to record his second save of the season.

Left-handed pitcher Foster Griffin gave the Naturals a solid start by scattering eight hits over two innings. He allowed two earned runs and struck out six batters while walking two.

With two outs in the third inning, Northwest Arkansas' Andrew Miller sliced an RBI single to right field to break a 2-2 tie. An error by Tulsa third baseman Mike Ahmed on a soft grounder off Corey Toups' bat pushed the lead to 4-2.

Alex Liddi evened the score at 2-2 with a solo homer to lead off the third inning. The Drillers led 1-0 on Cael Brockmeyer's RBI single in the second and 2-1 on Luke Raley's RBI double in the third inning after NWA got on the scoreboard with Toups' RBI single in the second inning.

Short Hops

• With two outs and runners at second and third, Naturals leadoff man Jecksson Flores dropped a bunt down, but pitcher Parker Curry's throw took first baseman Raley into the base path as Flores arrived at the bag. Flores stayed on the ground for several minutes after a collision but remained in the game.

• Liddi's solo homer to right-center field traveled 408 feet. It left his bat with a 107 mph exit velocity and a 27-degree launch angle, according to Trackman analyst Mack Hoar. It was Liddi's team-leading 16th homer this season.

• The Naturals were not the only ones to snap a long skid. Griffin had lost his last six decisions but improved to 4-12 with Thursday's win. His last victory was June 11 at Arkansas.

On Deck: The Naturals continue their four-game home series against Tulsa at 6:05 p.m. NWA will send right-hander Pedro Fernandez (3-2, 3.64) to the mound while the Drillers had not named a starter at press time.

