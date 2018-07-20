PADRES-INDIANS

Indians get bullpen help

CLEVELAND -- The AL Central-leading Cleveland Indians have bolstered their bullpen with the acquisition of lefty All-Star closer Brad Hand and reliever Adam Cimber from the San Diego Padres in exchange for catching prospect Francisco Mejia.

The trade was announced Thursday morning.

Hand is coming off his second consecutive All-Star Game appearance. Known for his slider, he has 24 saves with a 3.05 ERA and 65 strikeouts.

Cimber, a sidearmer, is 3-5 with a 3.17 ERA in 42 relief appearances this season for the rebuilding Padres.

Mejía was batting .279 with 7 home runs and 45 RBI in 79 games for Class AAA Columbus.

The Indians lead the AL Central by 7 ½ games over Minnesota. The Padres, who haven't been to the playoffs since 2006, are last in the NL West, 14 ½ games behind Los Angeles.

ATHLETICS

Veteran Casilla released

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland Athletics have released veteran reliever Santiago Casilla, five days after he was designated for assignment.

The A's made the move Thursday.

Casilla is 42-31 with 144 career saves in 15 seasons, but has been up and down with the A's this year while having control issues. Used primarily in middle relief, the right-hander has a 3.16 ERA despite 20 walks and four hit batters in 31 1/3 innings. He turns 38 next week,

Casilla made his major league debut in 2004 and spent his first six seasons with the A's before signing with San Francisco in 2010. He returned to Oakland last year and had 16 saves.

The A's have used a mostly young bullpen this season anchored by rookie Lou Trivino and All-Star closer Blake Treinen.

CUBS

Closer Morrow on DL

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs have placed closer Brandon Morrow on the 10-day disabled list with right biceps inflammation.

Morrow has 22 saves and a 1.47 ERA in 35 games in his first season with the Cubs. The DL stint is retroactive to Monday.

Morrow, who turns 34 on July 26, also spent time on the DL earlier this season with lower back tightness.

The Cubs also activated outfielder Albert Almora Jr. and relievers Carl Edwards Jr. and Anthony Bass before Thursday night's game against St. Louis. Almora was placed on the family medical emergency list on Sunday. Edwards was on the paternity list, and Bass was sidelined by an illness.

Infielder David Bote and reliever Rob Zastryzny were sent down to Class AAA Iowa.

ORIOLES

Britton available for trade

BALTIMORE -- In laying out the steps that the Orioles will need to take to return to competitiveness after Wednesday's trade of All-Star shortstop Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Executive Vice President Dan Duquette said the first would be to try and swap out the rest of their veteran players who can help other clubs for prospects.

The next step on that front will be to try to trade closer Zach Britton.

"Clubs have become more interested in Zach as he has regained his velocity and particularly, the sink and movement on his pitch," Duquette said. "He had a really good week this past week, so clubs have renewed their interest in Zach. We engaged other clubs on that front, but we're not as far down the road in the process, and I think that's partly because clubs were waiting to see how Zach was throwing, and exactly what role he could help on a pennant-contending team.

"I think Zach has re-established himself with his stuff as one of the top closers in the league. Now, we can turn our attention toward that."

Britton, who had offseason surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles in December and was back in the majors by mid-June, struggled some early with his velocity and command of his sinker. But over his last seven outings, Britton hasn't allowed a run and has struck out six against six baserunners. His fastball has averaged 95.4 mph and topped out at 97 mph.

