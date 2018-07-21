Home / Sports / College Sports /
Aug. 17 UA luncheon will kick off season
FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks will hold their annual kickoff luncheon Aug. 17 at the Holiday Inn and Convention Center in Springdale.
Chad Morris, the Razorbacks' first-year coach, will preview the season.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Reserved tables for 10 -- which include seats for eight guests and two seats for a player and/or staff member -- are $350. VIP tables for 10 and featuring preferred seats with two players are available for $650. Individual tickets are $30 each.
Tickets can be purchased through the Razorback Foundation.
