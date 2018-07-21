Machado shines in debut as Dodgers beat Brewers

DODGERS 6, BREWERS 4

MILWAUKEE -- Manny Machado singled twice and walked twice in his debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who used a tiebreaking RBI single by Chris Taylor to beat the sliding Milwaukee Brewers 6-4 on Friday night.

NL West-leading Los Angeles was held in check by Wade Miley before going ahead to stay in the seventh. Moments after Yasmani Grandal was cut down at the plate on a nice pickup by catcher Manny Pina, Taylor singled in Chase Utley to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead. Machado's second hit then set up Max Muncy's run-scoring double off Taylor Williams (0-3).

Enrique Hernandez added a three-run home run in the ninth as Los Angeles celebrated the trade for Machado with its fifth win in six games. Rich Hill (3-4) struck out 9 in 6 innings, and Kenley Jansen got 3 outs for his 28th save.

Milwaukee returned from the break to an emotional apology from reliever Josh Hader for years-old racist and homophobic tweets that surfaced during the All-Star Game. Miley tossed six effective innings in his 200th career start and Jesus Aguilar hit his NL-best 25th home run in the eighth, but the Brewers dropped their seventh consecutive game.

With his teammates standing behind him during a news conference, Hader, 24, said the tweets -- which included a slur used to disparage African-Americans -- "were never my beliefs. I was young. I was saying stuff out of just ignorance and that's just not what I meant."

Hader is going to participate in diversity and inclusion initiatives in addition to sensitivity training, according to Major League Baseball. The hard-throwing lefty did not get into the game against Los Angeles.

Machado started at shortstop and batted second, but Manager Dave Roberts said he might play third at some point and he could try him in the third slot in the lineup as well. He grounded a single into right field in his first at-bat. He also walked in the third and fifth, and flied out to right in the ninth.

Machado's walk in the third helped load the bases with one out, and Taylor scampered home on a passed ball for Pina. But Matt Kemp then bounced into an unusual 1-3-4 double play, with Aguilar catching Muncy trying to scramble back to the bag at second.

BRAVES 8, NATIONALS 5 Ronald Acuna Jr. homered, doubled and singled, scored three runs and stole two bases as Atlanta beat host Washington.

PHILLIES 11, PADRES 5 Carlos Santana homered and drove in four, Cesar Hernandez had a two-run double and Philadelphia overcame a four-run first-inning deficit to beat visiting San Diego.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 8, ORIOLES 7 (10) Aledmys Diaz singled home the winning run in the bottom of the 10th and host Toronto recovered after blowing a three-run lead in the ninth to beat Baltimore.

MARINERS 3, WHITE SOX 1 Wade LeBlanc and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, and host Seattle beat Chicago.

RED SOX 1, TIGERS 0 David Price took a shutout into the seventh inning, and visiting Boston kept right on rolling in its first game after the All-Star break, beating Detroit.

ROYALS 6, TWINS 5 Lucas Duda homered and drove in three runs, Danny Duffy earned his first home win in 11 months and Kansas City held on for a victory over visiting Minnesota.

ASTROS 3, ANGELS 1 Justin Upton ended former Arkansas Razorback Dallas Keuchel's bid for a no-hitter in the seventh inning when shortstop Marwin Gonzalez couldn't snag his high line drive, but Houston went on to beat host Los Angeles.

INTERLEAGUE

METS 7, YANKEES 5 Yoenis Cespedes homered in his return from the disabled list, Noah Syndergaard won his second consecutive start since coming back from an injury, and the Mets beat the Yankees in a Subway Series opener in New York.

MARLINS 6, RAYS 5 Derek Dietrich homered twice, including a three-run shot in the seventh inning that broke a tie, to lead Dan Straily and Miami over host Tampa Bay.

GIANTS 5, ATHLETICS 1 Dereck Rodriguez pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning for his fourth consecutive victory, and visiting San Francisco beat Oakland.

