NATIONALS

Strasburg returns

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals activated right-hander Stephen Strasburg from the 10-day disabled list and first baseman Ryan Zimmerman from the 60-day DL ahead of Friday's series opener against the Atlanta Braves.

Strasburg (6-6, 3.46 ERA) started Friday against Washington's NL East foe. The right-hander landed on the DL June 10 with right shoulder inflammation. In 13 starts, Strasburg has 95 strikeouts and 19 walks.

Zimmerman, 33, last played on May 9 after suffering a strained right oblique. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on June 30. Zimmerman is hitting .217 with 5 home runs and 16 RBI.

The Nationals, fresh off hosting the All-Star Game, are third in the NL East. Washington is 5½ games behind Philadelphia and five back of Atlanta.

METS

Cespedes off DL

NEW YORK -- Outfielder Yoenis Cespedes has been activated by the New York Mets following two months on the disabled list caused by a strained right hip flexor.

Cespedes is hitting .255 with 8 home runs and 28 RBI, and his absence contributed to the downfall of the Mets. New York went 20-36 in his absence and fell into last place in the NL East. Despite an 11-1 start, the Mets started the second half with the fewest wins in the National League.

Cespedes had a two-game minor league injury rehabilitation assignment this week with the Gulf Coast Mets and went 2 for 8 with a three-run home run.

New York also recalled right-hander Drew Smith from Class AAA Las Vegas before Friday's series opener at the New York Yankees and optioned infielder Dominic Smith and right-hander Corey Oswalt to the Pacific Coast League farm team.

MARINERS

Servais gets extension

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Mariners have given Manager Scott Servais a multiyear contract extension with the club in position to potentially end the longest current playoff drought in the four major pro sports.

Seattle announced the extension for Servais on Friday with the Mariners sitting at 58-39 and holding the second wild-card spot in the American League with the second half of the season about to begin.

The extension for Servais was expected after general manager Jerry Dipoto signed a new contract earlier this month. Dipoto said getting Servais locked up was a priority.

Servais is in his third season as Seattle's manager. He's 222-199 since arriving in Seattle, the first managerial job of his career. Seattle went 87-75 in Servais' first season, before dipping to 78-84 last year as Seattle was mired in injury problems.

Servais' original three-year contract was set to expire after this season.

RANGERS

Mazara on 10-day DL

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers have put outfielder Nomar Mazara on the 10-day disabled list and recalled outfielder Willie Calhoun from Class AAA Round Rock.

The Rangers made the moves Friday before hosting the Cleveland Indians in their first game after the All-Star break.

Mazara has a sprained right thumb, which is on his glove hand. He got hurt on a defensive play early in last Saturday's game at Baltimore. He finished that game but didn't play Sunday.

Calhoun, a top prospect, was acquired when Rangers traded Yu Darvish to the Los Angeles Dodgers last summer. He finished last season with the Rangers, but this is his first big league stint this year.

ORIOLES

Team cuts Tillman

TORONTO -- The Baltimore Orioles have designated former All-Star Chris Tillman for assignment, offering the veteran right-hander a chance to remain in the organization and pitch at Class AAA.

Tillman, who started the 2016 AL Wild Card game for Baltimore, is 1-5 with a 10.46 ERA in 7 starts and hasn't pitched since May 10 because of a back injury. He has not indicated whether he will accept Baltimore's offer or choose free agency.

The Orioles cut Tillman at the conclusion of his 30-day minor league rehab assignment, opening a 40-man roster spot that allowed Baltimore to select infielder Renato Nunez from Class AAA. Nunez was in the lineup at third base for Friday's game at Toronto, Baltimore's first since trading Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

