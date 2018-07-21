Travs, lightning both strike

Eric Filia drove in two runs as the Arkansas Travelers won a lightning-shortened game 5-3 over the Springfield Cardinals at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock on Friday night.

The game was called after a 55-minute lightning delay with two out in the top of the seventh inning.

Filia, who had two of the Travelers' six hits, struck in the first inning when he singled in Beau Amaral to make it 1-0 after Amaral and Chuck Taylor walked. After Joey Curletta grounded out, Dario Pizzano grounded out to score Taylor to make it 2-0.

The Cardinals tied the game 2-2 in the top of the second when Johan Mieses singled in Lane Thomas, and Luke Dykstra grounded out to score Andrew Knizner.

Filia put the Travs up 3-2 in the second when he singled to left to score Ryan Scott to make it 3-2. Curletta followed with a single to right to score Amaral to make it 4-2.

Springfield closed to 4-3 in the sixth when Thomas homered off Travs' reliever Stephen Perakslis.

The Travs responded in the bottom of the sixth when Taylor singled to right to score Amaral with the game's final run.

Anthony Misiewicz (2-7) picked up his second victory of the season. He allowed 2 runs on 2 hits in 5 innings with 6 strikeouts and 2 walks. Perakslis allowed 1 run on 1 hit in the final 1⅔ innings to get his second save of the season.

Connor Jones (5-4) allowed 4 runs on 4 hits with 4 walks and 4 strikeouts in 4⅔ innings to take the loss for Springfield.

Sports on 07/21/2018