GOLF

Storms delay round

Brittany Lincicome will have to wait until the weekend to resume her bid to make the cut in a PGA Tour event. Overnight storms delayed the start of the second round Friday in the Barbasol Championship at Nicholasville, Ky., and an afternoon thunderstorm suspended competition for good. The round will resume this morning with much of the field still to play. The second stoppage at Champions Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club came 20 minutes before Lincicome’s scheduled tee time. Lincicome was near the bottom of the field after opening with a 6-over 78 on Thursday. The first LPGA Tour player since Michelle Wie in 2008 to start a PGA Tour event, she needs a huge rebound to join Babe Zaharias (1945) as the only female players to make the cut in a PGA Tour event. Troy Merritt had the clubhouse lead at 15 under, following an opening 62 with a 67. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) was tied for eighth through 16 holes. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) was 2 over after an even-par round of 72. Ethan Tracy (Arkansas Razorbacks) was unable to start his round.

Two tie for first

Dawie van der Walt shot a 5-under 66 and moved into a tie for first place in the second round of the Web.com Tour’s Pinnacle Bank Championship at Omaha, Neb., on Friday. Van der Walt is tied with Tour rookie Sungjae Im (67) at 10 under. Brock Mackenzie (64) and Kramer Hickok (66) are tied for third at nine under. Erik Barnes

(66), David Skinns (66) and Brandon Matthews (66) are tied for fifth at 8 under. Sebastian Cappelen (Arkansas Razorbacks) is 1 under after a 68. Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) is 2 over after a second consecutive 72. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) is 6 over after a 70.

FOOTBALL

Luck to get time off

Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said quarterback Andrew Luck will take some extra days off during training camp but will have no limitations when he’s on the field. Luck is trying to return from a partially torn labrum in his throwing shoulder, which required surgery in January 2017. After missing all of last season, Luck resumed throwing in public during the team’s mandatory three-day minicamp last month. Since then, Ballard said Luck has continued to progress. The plan calls for Luck to throw at least four days per week, following his regular season routine. Luck and his teammates report to camp Wednesday. They will work out at the team’s new camp site, Grand Park Sports Campus, through Aug. 18.

DE Fowler suspended

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler has been suspended without pay for the season opener against the New York Giants for attacking a man in a parking lot a year ago. Fowler was arrested last July after confronting a man who made a comment about his driving in a parking lot. Authorities said Fowler exchanged words with the man before hitting him. Police said the man’s glasses were knocked off and Fowler stepped on them before taking a grocery bag from the man and tossing it in a lake. Fowler pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery, criminal mischief and petty theft. He was sentenced in March to a year of probation and 75 hours of community service.

BASEBALL

Servais gets extension

The Seattle Mariners have given Manager Scott Servais a multiyear contract extension with the club in position to potentially end the longest current playoff drought in the four major pro sports. Seattle announced the extension for Servais on Friday with the Mariners sitting at 58-39 and holding the second wild-card spot in the American League with the second half of the season about to begin. The extension for Servais was expected after General Manager Jerry Dipoto signed a new contract earlier this month. Servais is in his third season as Seattle’s manager. He’s 222-199 since arriving in Seattle, the first managerial job of his career. Seattle went 87-75 in Servais’ first season, before dipping to 78-84 last year as Seattle was mired in injury problems. Servais’ original three-year contract was set to expire after this season.

BASKETBALL

Lakers add Beasley

The Los Angeles Lakers added one more veteran to their roster Friday, signing forward Michael Beasley to a one-year deal worth $3.5 million, according to people familiar with the deal who were not authorized to speak publicly. Beasley, 29, is a former No. 2 overall draft pick joining his seventh team in 11 seasons. He jump-started his career last season with the New York Knicks, averaging 13.2 points and 5.6 rebounds in 74 games. He shot 50.7 percent from the field, 39.5 percent on three-pointers and 78 percent from the line. Beasley was drafted by Miami out of Kansas State in 2008.

MISCELLANEOUS

100 testify about doctor

Ohio State University said more than 100 former students have provided firsthand accounts of sexual misconduct by a now-dead team physician in an ongoing investigation. Independent investigators are reviewing allegations against Richard Strauss involving male athletes from 14 sports and other students. Former athletes said they verbally raised concerns about Strauss as early as 1978, near the start of his two decades at the university. Ohio State has said university officials’ response to concerns about Strauss is a key focus of the investigation. University President Michael Drake said Friday more than 200 former students and university employees have been interviewed. Those interviewed include Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, who denies some wrestlers’ claims he knew about abuse while coaching at Ohio State. Strauss killed himself in 2005. His relatives have said they were shocked by the allegations.

CYCLING

Sagan wins a third stage

VALENCE, France — Peter Sagan won his third stage of this Tour de France, while Geraint Thomas kept the overall lead over teammate Chris Froome on Friday.

World champion Sagan won a sprint finish by a wheel length to claim Stage 13, a 105-mile leg from Bourg d’Oisans to Valence in less than four hours.

After overzealous fans marred Thomas’ victory on Thursday atop the Alpe d’Huez, the otherwise complete calm of Friday’s leg was briefly disturbed by a man on the roadside who tossed a smoke bomb into the center of the peloton as it passed by with about 10 miles left.

Besides spitting out yellow smoke, the device appeared to do no harm.

Thomas took charge of the race with impressive victories atop summit finishes on the previous two days.

The Welsh rider for Sky had no trouble maintaining his advantage of 1 minute, 39 second over defending champion Froome on the flat ride that came after three grueling days in the Alps.

Both Team Sky riders finished safely in the pack with their top rivals.

Tom Dumoulin stayed third overall at 1:50 behind. Primoz Roglic was fourth at 2:46, and Romain Bardet was fifth at 3:07 back.

Sagan timed his move perfectly, charging forward to overtake runner-up Alexander Kristoff and Arnaud Demare, who finished third, at the finish line.

The Slovakian’s 12th career Tour victory came after he dominated sprints at the end of Stages 2 and 5.

Today’s Stage 14 is a hilly 117-mile trek from Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux to Mende as the race makes its way to the Pyrenees Mountains.