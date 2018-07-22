Cardinals put up 13 against Travs

CARDINALS 13, TRAVELERS 7

The Springfield Cardinals scored early and often Saturday, scoring seven runs in the first three innings and adding six more later on to beat the Arkansas Travelers 13-7 in front of 5,068 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The Cardinals scored four runs in the top of the first inning on an RBI ground out by Evan Mendoza, a two-run home run by Johan Mieses and a solo shot by Andrew Knizner. Luke Dykstra reached on a fielding error with one out in the second inning and scored on Lane Thomas' RBI single to give Springfield a 5-0 lead.

The Travelers got a couple of runs back in the bottom of the second on an RBI single by Logan Taylor and a bases loaded walk to Donnie Walton that scored Kyle Lewis, cutting the lead to 5-2, but the Cardinals got those runs back with a two-out rally in the third inning. Knizner doubled to right-center field and Chris Chinea struck out, but he reached on Travs starter Nathan Bannister's wild pitch. They both scored on Blake Drake's RBI single for a 7-2 lead.

Arkansas got as close as 7-5 in the fourth inning, thanks to Walton's first home run of the season, a three-run shot to right field on a 1-0 pitch. But Springfield padded the lead with an RBI single from Mieses in the sixth, RBI singles from Dykstra and Victor Roache in the seventh, as well as an RBI sacrifice fly and a two-run single by Drake in the eighth.

Taylor led the Travs offensively, going 3 for 4 with 1 run scored and 1 RBI, while Lewis, Eric Filia and Joseph Odom had two hits each. Bannister (6-7) took the loss after allowing 7 runs -- 6 earned -- on 9 hits with 1 walk and 4 strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings.

