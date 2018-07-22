Chatwood, Carpenter matter as Cubs, Cards split

CUBS 7-3, CARDINALS 2-6

CHICAGO -- Tyler Chatwood pitched into the sixth inning and made a key defensive play in his first victory in two months, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 on Saturday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Matt Carpenter homered for the sixth consecutive game and Paul DeJong hit a tiebreaking double in St. Louis' three-run ninth inning, helping the Cardinals beat the Cubs 6-3 in the night game.

Carpenter entered as a defensive replacement in the sixth and hit a solo drive in the seventh for his fifth home run in the past two days. He also had a solo shot in the opener after he went 5 for 5 with 3 home runs and 7 RBI while playing just 6 innings in St. Louis' 18-5 victory on Friday.

In the second game, the Cardinals trailed 3-2 before Yairo Munoz hit a tying single with two outs in the eighth. DeJong came up with runners on first and second in the ninth and doubled to left field against Steve Cishek.

Tommy Pham added a two-run double as St. Louis improved to 7-5 against NL Central-leading Chicago this season. Sam Tuivailala (2-3) pitched a scoreless eighth for the victory and Bud Norris got three outs for his 18th save on a blustery day at Wrigley Field.

It was one sweet swing for DeJong, who committed a costly error in Chicago's three-run sixth. He also bounced into a critical double play during St. Louis' 7-2 loss in the opener.

Anthony Rizzo had four hits from the leadoff spot and Mike Montgomery pitched six effective innings, but the Cubs' bullpen was unable to close it out. Justin Wilson (3-3) took the loss after walking the first two batters in the ninth.

Rizzo also reached four times in Game 1, including three walks and a leadoff triple. The big first baseman is batting .542 (13 for 24) in seven games since Manager Joe Maddon put him in the leadoff spot to try to jolt him out of a slump.

In the opener, Chatwood (4-5) got his first victory since May 11. Ben Zobrist went 4 for 4, Javier Baez had 3 hits and 2 RBI, and Tommy La Stella also drove in 2 runs in the makeup of an April 16 rainout.

BREWERS 4, DODGERS 2 Christian Yelich hit a tying home run off Clayton Kershaw in a three-run sixth inning, and host Milwaukee beat Los Angeles.

PIRATES 6, REDS 2 Corey Dickerson hit two first-pitch home runs, rookie Nick Kingham overcame another rain delay to pitch six shutout innings and visiting Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati.

ROCKIES 6, DIAMONDBACKS 5 Tom Murphy's two-out, pinch-hit solo home run in the eighth inning lifted Colorado to a victory over host Arizona.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 4, ORIOLES 1 Marcus Stroman pitched seven sharp innings, Aledmys Diaz had two hits and Toronto beat visiting Baltimore for the sixth consecutive time.

TIGERS 5, RED SOX 0 Jose Iglesias homered and drove in four runs, and Mike Fiers pitched impressively into the seventh inning to lead host Detroit over Boston.

ASTROS 7, ANGELS 0 George Springer hit a grand slam and Justin Verlander ended his six-start winless streak in visiting Houston's victory over Los Angeles.

ROYALS 4, TWINS 2 Salvador Perez homered, reliever Brian Flynn picked up the win with three scoreless innings and host Kansas City beat Minnesota.

INDIANS 16, RANGERS 3 Yonder Alonso homered twice, Carlos Carrasco pitched into the seventh and visiting Cleveland scored in each of the last five innings to beat Texas.

INTERLEAGUE

YANKEES 7, METS 6 Sonny Gray won consecutive starts for the first time since the Yankees acquired him last summer, beating a depleted Mets lineup again missing Yoenis Cespedes.

MARLINS 3, RAYS 2 Rookie Pablo Lopez gave up three hits in six innings, Cameron Maybin homered and Miami beat host Tampa Bay.

