Outdoors calendar

Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

JULY

26 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 13 Meeting. Hoot's Restaurant, McGehee. Frank Appleberry (870) 818-5658 or appleberrygrank@gmail.com

28 Anvil Jaw Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Maumelle, Jolly Rogers Marina. Josh Bussell at (501) 804-1346

28 Lake Brewer Bass Club bass tournament. Arkansas River, Cherokee Park, Morrilton. Entry fee $60. (501) 772-0186

28-29 Anglers Choice bass tournament. Arkansas River, Pine Bluff. Ricky Ellis (501) 837-1033.

31 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 6 Meeting.Rock House, Searcy. Larry Winningham (501) 827-5080 or du.g8ors@yahoo.com

Sports on 07/22/2018