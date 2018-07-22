Outdoors calendar

Calendar
JULY
26 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 13 Meeting. Hoot's Restaurant, McGehee. Frank Appleberry (870) 818-5658 or appleberrygrank@gmail.com
28 Anvil Jaw Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Maumelle, Jolly Rogers Marina. Josh Bussell at (501) 804-1346
28 Lake Brewer Bass Club bass tournament. Arkansas River, Cherokee Park, Morrilton. Entry fee $60. (501) 772-0186
28-29 Anglers Choice bass tournament. Arkansas River, Pine Bluff. Ricky Ellis (501) 837-1033.
31 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 6 Meeting.Rock House, Searcy. Larry Winningham (501) 827-5080 or du.g8ors@yahoo.com
