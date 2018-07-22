Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, July 22, 2018, 8:54 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Outdoors calendar

This article was published today at 2:58 a.m.

Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

JULY

26 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 13 Meeting. Hoot's Restaurant, McGehee. Frank Appleberry (870) 818-5658 or appleberrygrank@gmail.com

28 Anvil Jaw Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Maumelle, Jolly Rogers Marina. Josh Bussell at (501) 804-1346

28 Lake Brewer Bass Club bass tournament. Arkansas River, Cherokee Park, Morrilton. Entry fee $60. (501) 772-0186

28-29 Anglers Choice bass tournament. Arkansas River, Pine Bluff. Ricky Ellis (501) 837-1033.

31 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 6 Meeting.Rock House, Searcy. Larry Winningham (501) 827-5080 or du.g8ors@yahoo.com

Sports on 07/22/2018

Print Headline: Outdoors calendar

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Outdoors calendar

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online