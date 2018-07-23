Arkansas player-coach relationship entices top prospect

Arkansas receivers coach Justin Stepp’s relationship with one of his players has one of the top junior prospects in Texas planning to visit the Hogs.

Highly recruited receiver Troy Omeire has high interest in the Razorbacks after noticing Stepp’s relationship with freshman receiver Michael Woods.

“From Twitter and everything I’ve seen, one of the receivers … his name is Mike Woods. I’ve seen his relationship with the coach,” Omeire said. “They seem pretty close.”

Omeire, 6-3 1/2, 210 pounds, of Sugar Land (Texas) Fort Bend Austin, has 14 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia, Baylor and others. He and his mother plan to visit Fayetteville on Friday for the Wooo Pig Cookout.

He’s communicating the most with receivers graduate assistant Kelvin Bolden while also talking to Stepp.

“We talk, and that’s all I want from a coach is communication,” Omeire said.

Omeire recorded 38 receptions for 744 yards and 8 touchdowns as a sophomore. He likes his relationship with Bolden.

“A really good vibe because we have a little bond,” Omeire said. “I don’t know how to explain it, but it’s a good bond.”

Arkansas being the third school to offer him also plays a role in Omeire’s desire to visit the Hogs. He’s looking forward to experiencing Fayetteville.

“Just a good family vibe,” he said. “I’m pretty sure I should get that.”

Omeire, who has a 3.3 grade point average, is looking to study engineering.