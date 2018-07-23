Bucknam hires former Texas head coach as assistant

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas Razorbacks coach Chris Bucknam has hired a former Texas head coach to be his new track and field assistant.

Mario Sategna, who was Texas’ coach the previous five years, is joining the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville staff to coach field events, Bucknam announced on Monday.

Sategna is replacing Travis Geopfert, who resigned at Arkansas to accept the associate head coaching job at Tennessee.

Sategna (pronounced suh-TANE-yuh) is an eight-time Big 12 coach of the year and two-time national assistant coach the the year. He coached at Texas a total of 15 years.

New Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte fired Satgena in February, saying the program needed a new direction.

“I have known Coach Sategna for almost 20 years,” Bucknam said in a news release. “He is one of the best and most versatile technical coaches in the world. His experiences as the head coach of the U.S. National Team at the 2017 World Championships, an assistant coach at the Rio Olympics and a part of Texas’s track & field program for 15 years make him the ideal coach to assist with our program.

“He is a fierce competitor and a great person, he understands what it takes to build a championship program at the NCAA and Olympic level, and he fits in with our team-oriented goals. His diverse range of abilities to coach any field event is especially impressive.”

Edrick Floreal, a former NCAA triple jumper champion at Arkansas, was hired from Kentucky to replace Satgena at Texas as the head coach of both the men and women.