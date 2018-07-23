Quintana, Cubs beat Cardinals

CUBS 7, CARDINALS 2

CHICAGO -- Matt Carpenter's home run streak is over. Jose Quintana was that good.

Quintana pitched seven effective innings, keeping Carpenter in the ballpark and helping the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 on Sunday.

"Everything kept getting sharper," Manager Joe Maddon said. "We needed him to go more deeply in the game. And he did."

Quintana (9-6) allowed 2 runs and 6 hits, struck out 6 and walked 4 in his first start since July 10. The left-hander also matched his career high with 121 pitches after he got an extended break to work with pitching coach Jim Hickey on his changeup and get over some shoulder fatigue.

"We worked on that (changeup) the last couple starts and the last couple bullpen sessions," Quintana said through a translator. "It was more just having the confidence to throw it, not so much the grip, but it was something I felt like I was able to use in certain spots."

Kyle Schwarber hit a tiebreaking solo home run off Mike Mayers (2-1) with two out in the sixth inning, and the Cubs broke it open with three runs in the eighth. The NL Central leaders took three of five from the Cardinals in their first series after the All-Star break and moved 3 1/2 games ahead of second-place Milwaukee.

Carpenter's home run streak ended at six games, a single-season record for St. Louis. The infielder went deep six times in the first four games of the series, including three home runs in Friday's 18-5 victory.

Carpenter ended his streak of 12 consecutive hits for extra bases when he led off the game with a bunt single. Third baseman Kris Bryant joined the Cubs' outfielders during Carpenter's at-bat, and Carpenter responded with the bunt to the left side.

"What a teammate," Manager Mike Shildt said. "He goes out and he's clearly on a streak of consecutive games with a home run and in the first inning he's gonna lay down a bunt because that's what the opposition gives us."

Carpenter advanced on Yadier Molina's double and scored on Paul DeJong's sacrifice fly. Carpenter was 1 for 12 against Quintana before the bunt hit.

Quintana intentionally walked Carpenter with runners at second and third in the second inning before striking out Molina looking.

Quintana struck out Carpenter swinging with one on after Yairo Munoz hit an RBI double in the fourth.

"I'm glad the manager had faith in me in a tight game to go out there and go seven innings," Quintana said.

The Cubs pushed across two runs in the bottom half of the fourth, tying it at 2. Ian Happ smacked an RBI double down the right-field line and Willson Contreras hit a two-out RBI single to left.

Bryant hit an RBI single off Mayers in the seventh, and Contreras, Albert Almora Jr. and Anthony Rizzo each had a run-scoring single in the eighth.

Carpenter popped out with two on in the ninth against Randy Rosario.

Dexter Fowler and Yairo Munoz each had two hits for the Cardinals, who have dropped 7 of 11. Miles Mikolas gave up 2 runs and 6 hits in 5 innings.

"He was good super good, had all his pitches going, everything working in a tight ballgame," Shildt said. "I made a decision to hit for him. Different decision, different ballgame."

About the Cubs playing four outfielders against Carpenter, Shildt said, "I don't think it's helped them a whole lot in this series. Unless they can put someone in the bleachers."

PADRES 10, PHILLIES 2 Freddy Galvis had his second consecutive three-hit game and Tyson Ross ended a seven-start winless streak to lead San Diego over host Philadelphia in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

PIRATES 9, REDS 2 Corey Dickerson homered for the fourth time in three days, and visiting Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati for its ninth consecutive victory.

NATIONALS 6, BRAVES 2 Bryce Harper homered, Max Scherzer struck out seven in six innings and host Washington beat Atlanta.

DODGERS 11, BREWERS 2 Matt Kemp hit two solo home runs and Manny Machado drove in his first run since he joined visiting Los Angeles, which pounded out 15 hits in a victory over Milwaukee.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, ROCKIES 1 Zack Greinke allowed two hits and struck out a season-high 13 in eight dominant innings, Nick Ahmed drove in three runs and host Arizona snapped Colorado's seven-game winning streak.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 5, ORIOLES 4 Yangervis Solarte hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the eighth inning and Toronto rallied to beat visiting Baltimore and complete a three-game sweep.

RED SOX 9, TIGERS 1 Chris Sale struck out nine in six scoreless innings, and Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a three-run home run to lift Boston over host Detroit.

ROYALS 5, TWINS 3 Drew Butera hit a tiebreaking, three-run inside-the-park home run and Kansas City beat visiting Minnesota for its first series sweep in a year.

RANGERS 5, INDIANS 0 Rougned Odor drove in three runs, Ryan Rua hit a two-run home run and host Texas beat Cleveland, stopping a four-game losing streak.

ANGELS 14, ASTROS 5 Mike Trout drove in a teammate for the first time in more than a month, homering to cap a seven-run burst in the seventh inning for Los Angeles in a rout of visiting Houston.

MARINERS 8, WHITE SOX 2 Ryon Healy hit a pair of three-run home runs for a career-best six RBI, lifting host Seattle over Chicago.

INTERLEAGUE

RAYS 6, MARLINS 4 Pinch-hitter Daniel Robertson connected for a game-ending grand slam, lifting Tampa Bay to a victory over visiting Miami.

ATHLETICS 6, GIANTS 5 (10) Jeurys Familia got the win in his Athletics debut, Marcus Semien scored from second base on Matt Chapman's infield chopper in the 10th, and host Oakland beat San Francisco.

