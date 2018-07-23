CYCLING

Cort Nielsen wins stage

Magnus Cort Nielsen of Denmark sprinted away from two other challengers to win Stage 15 of the Tour de France on Sunday, while Geraint Thomas had no trouble holding the overall lead for a fourth consecutive day. The Astana rider claimed his first career victory at the Tour after staying ahead of Ion Izagirre and Bauke Mollema in a sprint over the final 218 yards. Cort Nielsen finished the hilly 112.7-mile leg from Millau that ended in a long descent to Carcassonne in 4 hours, 25 minutes. Thomas in the yellow jersey, second-place Chris Froome and the rest of the overall contenders arrived at Carcassonne and its medieval city walls 13 minutes after the stage winner. Thomas kept his advantage of 1 minute, 39 seconds over teammate and defending champion Froome. There will be a rest day today.

BASEBALL

Syndergaard has kids’ disease

Noah Syndergaard is headed back to the 10-day disabled list after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease. The team said it believes Syndergaard caught the contagious virus, which most often occurs in children, when he made an appearance at a baseball camp for kids during the All-Star break last week. Mets Manager Mickey Callaway said that probably explains why Syndergaard weakened and his velocity decreased during Friday night’s victory at Yankee Stadium. Syndergaard just returned from the DL on July 13 after sitting out more than six weeks with a strained ligament in his right index finger. Callaway and assistant general manager John Ric-co said it’s possible the right-hander will miss only one turn in the rotation this time while allowing the virus to run its course.

HORSE RACING

Espinoza hurt, horse dies

Jockey Victor Espinoza was injured Sunday when the horse he was riding at California’s Del Mar racetrack collapsed during training and died. Racetrack officials said Bobby Abu Dhabi suffered an apparent fatal heart attack during a workout Sunday morning. Espinoza, 46, was thrown off the horse, then lay motionless for several minutes before being fitted with a neck brace and taken by ambulance to a hospital. Agent Brian Beach said the Hall of Fame jockey suffered a fractured vertebra in his neck and a “stinger” to his left shoulder and arm, and that doctors expect a full recovery. Espinoza guided American Pharoah to the Triple Crown in 2015. American Pharoah also won the Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs prior to winning the Triple Crown. Four-year-old Bobby Abu Dhabi was training for the Bing Crosby Stakes on Saturday.

GOLF

Barbasol suspended

A thunderstorm suspended the fourth round of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship at Nicholasville, Ky., until this morning. The third stoppage of play Sunday at Champions Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club came with the four leaders — Hunter Mahan, Robert Streb, Tom Lovelady and Troy Merritt at 18-under par — and four other contenders waiting to begin the round. The tournament will resume at 7:30 a.m.

Skinns wins Pinnacle

David Skinns rallied Sunday to win the Pinnacle Bank Championship for his first Web.com Tour title, closing with a 6-under 66 for a two-stroke victory. He finished at 16-under 268 at The Club at Indian Creek in Elkhorn, Neb. Sungjae Im was second after a 67. Kramer Hickok (67) followed at 13 under, and third-round leader Dawie van der Walt (71) and Roberto Castro (65) were 12 under. Sebastian Cappelen (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 3-under 68 on Sunday, with a hole-in-one on No. 13, and was tied for 22nd at 8 under.

TENNIS

Johnson a success

Steve Johnson continued his long road back and success this year by capturing the Hall of Fame Open at Newport, R.I., on Sunday. The 28-year-old American defeated Ramkumar Ramanathan, of India, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, on Newport’s grass court for his fourth career ATP title and second this season.

Fognini wins again

Fabio Fognini won his second ATP title this year after beating Richard Gasquet 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the Swedish Open final on Sunday. The third-seeded Italian clinched his seventh title overall, all of them on outdoor clay. Fognini won five straight games in the opening set after conceding the first break of the match. Three straight double-faults let Fognini down in the second set as Gasquet went on to force the decider. Fognini won with his fourth championship point as Gasquet’s forehand went long.

MOTOR SPORTS

Hamilton in lead

Lewis Hamilton regained the championship lead in unexpected and dramatic fashion on Sunday, winning the German Grand Prix after Sebastian Vettel crashed while leading near the end. Heavy rain played havoc late at the Hockenheimring as Vettel misjudged a basic entry into a turn and slid over the gravel into the barriers with 15 laps to go. The four-time Formula One champion started from pole position and seemed in control. He was livid with himself, kicking the gravel in frustration as he stepped out of his car. His mishap opened the door for Hamilton. The British driver was fourth at the time of the crash, having started from 14th on the grid because of a hydraulic problem in qualifying. Valtteri Bottas started and finished second on a great day for Mercedes, with Kimi Raikkonen taking third on a bad one for Ferrari.

FOOTBALL

Vikings offensive line coach dies

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano died Sunday at the age of 56, the team said.

The team announced Sparano’s death in a statement that did not provide a cause. Sparano had been the Vikings’ offensive line coach since 2016.

“Tony was a passionate and driven individual who cared deeply about his family, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren,” Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf said in the statement. “Tony’s presence within the Vikings organization will be deeply missed.”

Sparano was the Miami Dolphins’ head coach from 2008-11. He went 11-5 and won the AFC East in his first season with Miami. Sparano was popular with his players, but a dismal home record, declining attendance and a falling-out with general manager Jeff Ireland accelerated his firing in 2011 by owner Stephen Ross after going 29-32.

Sparano was the Oakland Raiders’ interim head coach in 2014 after the team fired Dennis Allen, and he went 3-9. He also worked as an assistant for the Browns, Redskins, Jaguars, Cowboys and 49ers, and most recently for Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer.

“I love Tony Sparano,” Zimmer said in a statement. “He was a great teacher, a grinder of a worker and had a toughness and fighting spirit that showed in our linemen. He was a great husband, father and grandfather and a great friend to me. This is just sinking in for us, but Tony will be sorely missed by all.”

Sparano played at the University of New Haven, where he was a four-year letterman. He was New Haven’s head coach in 1994-1998.

Sparano is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter and four grandchildren.

The Vikings open training camp on Saturday.