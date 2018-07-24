Diamond Hogs add Ezell as graduate transfer

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added some offensive firepower and experience to its infield for 2019.

Dave Van Horn announced Tuesday that Southeast Missouri State second baseman Trevor Ezell has signed as a graduate transfer. Ezell is now working on a master’s degree in business administration.

Ezell, who played his high school ball at Bryant High School in central Arkansas, finished the 2018 season with a team-high 87 hits and batted .377 in 56 games for the Redhawks. He also recorded 16 doubles, four triples and six home runs while driving in 50, which ranked third on the team.

“He was their top hitter every year he played pretty much,” Van Horn said. “He had one year he got hurt and got a redshirt year, so he’s got another year left. … He’s very experienced and hopefully we’ll get him rolling to help us early.”

Van Horn said Ezell, a polished switch-hitter, is coming off surgery on his throwing shoulder and may not be able to hit until later in the fall. If Ezell is unable to throw this fall, he could slide into a full-time designated hitter role.

Should he be healthy next spring, Ezell would ease the loss of senior second baseman Carson Shaddy and be a staple in what could be a new-look middle infield with rising sophomore Casey Martin likely moving to shortstop.