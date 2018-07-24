Off the Wire

HORSE RACING

Espinoza in stable condition

Hall of Fame jockey Victor Espinoza will miss the rest of Del Mar's summer meet after he fractured a vertebra in his neck during a training accident. Agent Brian Beach tweeted Monday that Espinoza's condition had improved to stable and he was up and walking in the hospital. Beach said the 46-year-old rider was expected to be moved from the intensive care unit, but will be held a few more days for observation. Espinoza was hurt Sunday while exercising Bobby Abu Dhabi during morning workouts at the track north of San Diego. Track officials said the horse had an apparent heart attack and Espinoza was thrown off. Bobby Abu Dhabi, a 4-year-old horse, died. The Del Mar meet closes Sept. 3.

FOOTBALL

Sparano had heart disease

A county medical examiner said Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano died of heart disease. The Hennepin County medical examiner's office said Monday that the 56-year-old Sparano died of arteriosclerotic heart disease, or hardening of the arteries. The manner of death is listed as natural. Sparano died Sunday in Eden Prairie, a Minneapolis suburb. He had been the Vikings' offensive line coach since 2016. Sparano began his NFL coaching career in 1999 and had stints as a head coach with the Miami Dolphins and Oakland Raiders. He was the Dolphins' head coach from 2008-11 and went 29-32. He went 11-5 and won the AFC East in his first season with Miami.

Vols dismiss DL

Tennessee has dismissed defensive lineman Ryan Thaxton from the team following his arrest on charges of false imprisonment and domestic assault. Tennessee athletic department spokesman Zach Stipe confirmed the dismissal Monday. The move was first reported by Volquest, a website covering Tennessee sports. Thaxton was arrested July 15. University police say Thaxton was arguing with his girlfriend that night when he insisted she come with him to his dorm room. Police say the woman refused but Thaxton pushed her toward the room, picked her up and carried her inside. According to a court affidavit, the woman tried to leave but he blocked the doorway. The day after his arrest, Tennessee officials said Thaxton was suspended from all team activities. Thaxton, 19, didn't play in any games as a freshman last season.

Patriots sign Michel

The New England Patriots have signed the second of their first-round draft picks, Georgia running back Sony Michel. New England selected Michel 31st overall, eight spots after taking one of his college blocker, Isaiah Wynn. Michel is expected to be a major contributor in the backfield after the Patriots lost running back Dion Lewis in free agency. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound Michel was third on Georgia's all-time rushing list with 3,688 yards. Last season, he played in 14 games with two starts while splitting time with Nick Chubb, who was drafted in the second round by Cleveland. Michel finished with 1,227 yards on 156 carries (7.9-yard average).

Gordon to miss start of camp

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon will miss the start of training camp to focus on his health. Gordon has been suspended numerous times by the NFL for drug violations. The league said Gordon has not been suspended again. Gordon, 27, said on Twitter that he will not be with the team when camp opens this week. He said his absence is "part of my overall health and treatment plan." Gordon participated in Cleveland's offseason programs. He indicated in his message that he plans to return to the team at some point.

BASKETBALL

Lakers add Beasley

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Michael Beasley to a one-year contract, adding the veteran forward to their revamped core around LeBron James. The Lakers announced the deal Monday. Beasley averaged 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last year in a productive season with the New York Knicks, his sixth NBA franchise in 10 years in the league. The former No. 2 overall pick was James' teammate during the 2013-14 season with the Miami Heat. Beasley joins Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee in Los Angeles' offseason signings around James, who left Cleveland for the Lakers in free agency.

Nowitzki, Mavs agree

Dirk Nowitzki is officially signed for a record 21st season with the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks announced Monday that they had re-signed the 13-time All-Star. That was their plan when they declined a team option on Nowitzki's contract at the start of free agency to create more room under the salary cap before signing DeAndre Jordan. Nowitzki, a former NBA MVP who turned 40 last month, is set to become the first player in NBA history to play 21 consecutive seasons for the same franchise. The 7-foot German is one of six players overall, and the only international player, with more than 30,000 career points. His $5 million contract is the same amount he would have been guaranteed for 2018-19 for the second season of a two-year deal signed last summer.

Taurasi suspended one game

The WNBA has suspended Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi one game without pay after she received her seventh technical foul of the season. The suspension, announced Monday, came after Taurasi received two technical fouls and was ejected for arguing a call in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Minnesota Lynx. She will serve the suspension when the Mercury host the Chicago Sky on Thursday. Under WNBA rules, a player or coach is automatically suspended a game without pay after receiving seven technical fouls during the regular season. Each additional two technical fouls would result in another game suspension. Taurasi has been suspended a game for receiving seven technical fouls twice before, in 2016 and 2013. She also reached her ninth technical foul in 2013 and was suspended an additional game.

BASEBALL

Turner put on 10-day DL

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed infielder Justin Turner on the 10-day disabled because of a strained groin and recalled outfielder Alex Verdugo from Class AAA Oklahoma City before Monday night's game against Philadelphia. Turner was injured Sunday against Milwaukee. He's batting .259 with 5 home runs and 20 RBI for the NL West leaders. Turner made his season debut May 15 after his left wrist was broken by a pitch in spring training. Verdugo batted .265 (9 for 34) with 4 doubles in 9 games with the Dodgers earlier this season. He hit .349 with 8 home runs and 37 RBI at Class AAA.

Brewers LHP to have surgery

Milwaukee Brewers left-handed starter Brent Suter will have Tommy John surgery and miss the rest of the season. Suter had an MRI on Monday that revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament. He left Milwaukee's 11-2 loss to the Dodgers on Sunday after three innings when he felt pain -- the team initially diagnosed it as a strain, the same injury that led to a stint on the disabled list late last month. The 28-year-old Suter had pitched a career-high 1011/3 innings this season, going 8-7 with a 4.80 ERA in 20 appearances, including 18 starts.

GOLF

Merritt wins Barbasol

Troy Merritt shot a 5-under 67 on Monday to win the rain-delayed Barbasol Championship by one stroke in Nicholasville, Ky. It was Merritt's second career PGA Tour victory, and it earned him a spot in next month's PGA Championship. Merritt led or shared the lead after each round. He was one of four players tied for the lead at 18 under when the round began. He made five birdies, including an eagle-2 on the par-4 eighth hole, to stay in contention. Billy Horschel (67), Richy Werenski (66) and Tom Lovelady (68) finished a stroke behind. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) shot a 3-under 69 and finished tied for 44th at 11 under. Ethan Tracy (Arkansas Razorbacks) finished tied for 68th at 3 under after an even-par 72 in his fourth round.

TENNIS

Federer says no to Rogers Cup

Roger Federer withdrew from the Rogers Cup in Toronto next month in order to be in peak condition for the U.S. Open. Federer is a two-time champion at the Rogers Cup, which alternates between Toronto and Montreal. He's won twice in Toronto and was runner-up last year in Montreal.The Rogers Cup, which starts Aug. 6, still features 19 of the world's top 20 ranked players.

