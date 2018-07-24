ATHLETICS

SAU announces hall of fame class

Southern Arkansas University announced it will add eight individual members to its sports hall of fame Oct. 19.

The class includes Jordan Babineaux, who played football at SAU from 2000-03 and later played for the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL, helping the Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII. Other members include Tim Evans, who played baseball from 1990-91; Danny Greenfield, who played football from 1959-62; John Lawrence, who ran cross country and track and field from 1964-68; Nik Lewis, who played football from 2001-03; Jenny (Meziere) Hathorn, who played softball from 1999-2000; Sid Moore, who played golf from 1973-74; and Dolores (Watson) Hensley, who played volleyball from 1981-84.

GOLF

Medalists named in ASGA Junior Match Play

Josh McNulty of White Hall and Mackenzie Lee of North Little Rock earned medalist honors Monday in the Arkansas State Golf Association’s Junior Match Play qualifying at Eagle Hill Golf and Athletic Club in Little Rock.

McNulty earned the No. 1 seed on the boys side after shooting a 4-under 68. Elizabeth Moon of Forrest City will be the No. 1 girls seed as the defending tournament champion. Lee is the No. 2 seed after shooting a 2-over 74 on Monday.

Boys matches begin today at 8:30 a.m. Second-round boys matches and first-round girls matches will get get underway with a shotgun start at 2 p.m.

The girls championship is set for Thursday morning, with the boys title to be determined later that afternoon.